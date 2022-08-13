Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
ESPN
The VAR Review: Romero hair-pulling red card, Richarlison offside, Leicester penalty overturned
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made and are they correct?. After each weekend, we take a look at the most high-profile incidents and examine the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game. -...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude
Manchester United could now consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo who has a year remaining at Old Trafford if they don’t see a change in attitude claims a new report.
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Man Utd CRISIS as ‘huge dressing room row’ erupts before Brentford with stars wanting out and split on Maguire captaincy
MANCHESTER UNITED stars were reportedly involved in a HUGE dressing room row prior to their 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils were humiliated in West London on Saturday as they shipped in four first half goals against Thomas Frank's side. A furious Erik ten Hag made his squad report...
'We Already Have No Chance' Jurgen Klopp On Premier League Title Race
Liverpool drew 2-2 in their first Premier League game of the season and Jurgen Klopp has jokingly made a prediction regarding the title race.
BBC
Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board
Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
