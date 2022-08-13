ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Latrobe works toward more victories after move to Class 4A

It is better to be the shark than the minnow, and Latrobe might be ready to raise its fin in a new classification. A conditioning drill, implemented by Wildcats team partner FSQ Sports Training, is called “sharks and minnows.”. “It’s fun,” Latrobe senior tight end and linebacker Corey Boerio...
LATROBE, PA
Avonworth hopes to climb to top of Western Hills and beyond

When it comes to consistently excellent football programs in the district, Avonworth is right there in the conversation. The 2019 WPIAL Class 2A champions and PIAA runners-up have reached the playoffs every season since 2007 with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when the Antelopes finished tied for second place in the Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference with a 4-2 overall record but lost the tiebreaker to Keystone Oaks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Manheim Central, York High have fast and intense day 1 of camp

YORK, Pa. — The first day of full contact is always a fun one for high school football teams. Under the morning sun for the Manheim Central Barons, they're back to work after a fantastic 10-2 campaign last year. This year, they're looking to take another step forward in...
MANHEIM, PA
This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

