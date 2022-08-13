Read full article on original website
Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
PennLive’s preseason All-PA football team: Defense
Pennsylvania traditionally produces some of the best football talent in the country, and heading into the 2022 season it does not look like that trend will end anytime soon. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
WPIAL reveals fall championship sites: football finals at Acrisure Stadium, Norwin
The WPIAL has chosen Norwin to host the Class 5A and 6A football finals, the two championship games that won’t be played at Acrisure Stadium this year. The list of fall sites was revealed Monday. The WPIAL already had scheduled four games at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 25 but needed an alternate venue for the 5A and 6A finals that must be played a week earlier.
Greensburg Salem senior Wallish provides huge heart
One thing a person can’t see is the size of a football player’s heart. At 5-foot-6, 125-pounds, not many people would fear Greensburg Salem senior Jerome Wallish. But don’t be fooled: Wallish isn’t afraid of a challenge. In fact, he relishes it. “You have to keep...
Latrobe works toward more victories after move to Class 4A
It is better to be the shark than the minnow, and Latrobe might be ready to raise its fin in a new classification. A conditioning drill, implemented by Wildcats team partner FSQ Sports Training, is called “sharks and minnows.”. “It’s fun,” Latrobe senior tight end and linebacker Corey Boerio...
Little League player with head injury was ‘near death’ but now making ‘tremendous progress’
The family of a Little League player from Utah who had a severe head injury early Monday when he fell from a bunk bed in a player dorm said the boy was “near death” but has made “tremendous progress.”. “Our Easton is a fighter,” they said.
Avonworth hopes to climb to top of Western Hills and beyond
When it comes to consistently excellent football programs in the district, Avonworth is right there in the conversation. The 2019 WPIAL Class 2A champions and PIAA runners-up have reached the playoffs every season since 2007 with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when the Antelopes finished tied for second place in the Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference with a 4-2 overall record but lost the tiebreaker to Keystone Oaks.
Westmoreland County’s new football coaches breeze through Day 1 of practice
Westmoreland County’s five new high school football coaches had an uneventful first day of training camp. Players usually are greeted with hot, humid weather, but Monday was cool and damp. Things went so smoothly at Derry that Mike Arone gave his team an early dismissal. “It was a good...
Manheim Central, York High have fast and intense day 1 of camp
YORK, Pa. — The first day of full contact is always a fun one for high school football teams. Under the morning sun for the Manheim Central Barons, they're back to work after a fantastic 10-2 campaign last year. This year, they're looking to take another step forward in...
This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey
Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
Pitt alum Larry Fitzgerald gives motivational speech to Notre Dame fooball
Pitt and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald gave a motivating speech to a group of college football players but it wasn’t in front of the Panthers. The 11-time Pro Bowler spoke to Notre Dame this week.
Bishop McDevitt will host ‘Thin Blue Line Game’ to commemorate fallen policeman, firefighters
The Thin Blue Line Game is deeper than just four quarters of high school football. It is an event that pays homage to all the brave law enforcement officers and firefighters who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty while upholding promises of protecting the communities they swore to serve.
