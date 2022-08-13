ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte releases adoption draft of Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department on Aug. 15 released the adoption draft of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Charlotte City Council is scheduled to review and vote on the draft on Aug. 22. The UDO simplifies, consolidates and updates regulations that guide Charlotte’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Light of Christ UMC hosting founder of Be the Bridge Movement

CHARLOTTE – LaTasha Morrison, nationally known author, speaker and founder of the Be the Bridge Movement, will lead a seminar about racial equity and healing called “Courageous Conversations” at Light of Christ United Methodist Church. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Alzheimer’s Association shares research from international conference

CHARLOTTE – With more than 6 million Americans and 180,000 North Carolinians living with Alzheimer's disease, researchers are working to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, preventions and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. More than 10,000 researchers recently attended the Alzheimer’s Association International...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ally helps fill pipeline to fintech jobs

CHARLOTTE – Forty-six students with limited technical background in coding will transition into new roles at major Charlotte-based fintech and technology companies after completing a 24-week intensive program. Ally hosted a graduation ceremony Aug. 11 for the Carolina Fintech Hub (CFH) Career Technology Apprenticeship Cohort. Charlotte City Council Member...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Morrisville, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mint Hill gears up for scarecrow decorating contest

MINT HILL – Novant Health - Mint Hill Medical Center’s sponsorship will allow the Town of Mint Hill to award more than $1,500 in prizes for its annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest. Residents, businesses, churches, clubs and schools can create a scarecrow and display it outside for a chance...
MINT HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy