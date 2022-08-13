Read full article on original website
WSFA
First Alert: Rain back in the forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are flipping the script from dry and hot to wet and not as hot. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today with highs near 90 degrees. A strong storm or two is possible south of U.S. 80. The showers could enter as early...
WSFA
Heat, scattered strong storms and humidity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A batch of showers and storms will push across the area this evening; heavy rain, thunder, lightning and some spotty damaging wind gusts are possible in the most intense storm cores. Some will get rain, others won’t - and a few could deal with rough weather.
WSFA
2022′s hurricane season now officially more quiet than normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unusually quiet start to the hurricane season in the Atlantic may not last for much longer. That’s because the hostile environment that has discouraged tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic is about to pack its bags. It’s not often nearly all of July and...
WSFA
First Alert: Plenty of rain & storm opportunities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dry, warm and humid evening is underway across most of central Alabama. To our south and west, a long line of intense thunderstorms is affecting places like Pensacola, Mobile, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Mississippi. These storms will sink southward through early evening, clipping the southwestern corner of Alabama. The rest of us stay dry, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Our rain chances don’t stay low for long, though.
WSFA
Rainfall in 2022 is running above normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If 2022 has seemed like a wet and stormy year, you may be on to something. Montgomery is running two inches above normal for the year as of mid-August. Other locations across Central Alabama are running even more above normal than that. A city’s exact rain...
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
WSFA
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
thecutoffnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
The big news for Opelika High School is reclassification. The Bulldogs bumped up to 7A where they join some familiar faces in Central-Phenix City and Auburn High. Head coach Eric Speakman has nine seniors that he says is part of one of the better senior classes in his time with the team.
WSFA
Prattville constructing pedestrian bridge to support businesses, health
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has been planning for a new pedestrian bridge since 2011. The city’s mayor, Bill Gillespie, says while the neighboring “cigarette” bridge on Bridge Street does have a sidewalk, it was built in the 1930s and includes slim walkways. “The...
WSFA
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Wickles Pickles teamed with Jack's to create the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger
From humble beginnings in Dadeville, Wickles Pickles has become a nationally known brand with sales of 5 million jars last year. On Monday, Jack’s, another Alabama company, announced that it’s adding a Wickles Pickles-inspired sandwich to its menu. The Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger will be available at the...
riverregionsports.com
LET'S BEGIN: Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years with busy docket
The celebration of the 100th anniversary of Cramton Bowl gets an early start as the opening of the high school/college football season continues to move up on the calendar. Although the games open just one day earlier than last year, games on the Cramton Bowl docket open this week with a three-day bonanza followed by a weekend that includes a high school game and a nationally televised NCAA Division II matchup.
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge Council to consider street closings
The City of Brundidge will hold two public hearings at its 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, meeting at Brundidge City Hall. The first public hearing will be the reapportionment of district lines. The second public hearing will be the proposed closing of portions of 5th Avenue and John Lewis Street...
Mystery after three bodies found in Montgomery County residential area & cops launch probe
THERE is an ongoing mystery in Montgomery County after three bodies were found in a local residential area, forcing police to launch a full investigation. Three people were found deceased in a residential area within Montgomery County, Alabama on Saturday according to reports from WSFA 12 News and The Montgomery Police Department.
WSFA
WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on...
