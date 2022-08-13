ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

The Post and Courier

East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek

Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!

Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Downtown Charleston, SC Cafe with Full Kitchen for Sale – $79,000

Charleston, SC most coveted location…Downtown Charleston!. This UPSCALE Cafe is in the heart of Charleston Business Shopping, Lodging, and Dining Hub! Short walks to King St, Museums, Upscale Residences, and Hotels. This beautiful cafe is turnkey and ready for a multitude of concepts. You can own this modern, beautiful...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon.   According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Malfunctioning traffic lights restored in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 17 and the IOP Connector. “Officers are directing traffic and we have a crew on the way to fix the lights,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked eye cannot know what’s real of fake anymore.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC port's crane replacement venture a well-choreographed dance

The wharf where cargo containers are loaded is typically the busiest part of the Wando Welch Terminal. But for the past seven years a patch of concrete just off the waterfront has rivaled it for activity. That's where the new ship-to-shore cranes needed to move cargo on and off some...
CHARLESTON, SC
Garden & Gun

The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston

When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pups em-bark on pet-friendly event at Charleston Place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a barkin’ good time at Charleston Place on Sunday afternoon as pups enjoyed their day in the sun. Charleston Place hosted its first-ever ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event, encouraging locals to bring their dogs to the hotel’s cabana-filled courtyard and enjoy some cool treats. The hotel partnered with Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after several vehicles blocked traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Departments responded to 911 calls on Saturday afternoon reporting a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing burnouts, and driving recklessly. “The […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

﻿Firefly Distillery Adds New Fall Food Truck Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (August 11, 2022) – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, announces a second Food Truck Festival to happen this year on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature over 15 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

