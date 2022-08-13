Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek
Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
Darius Rucker’s proposed pool house plans raise concerns among Broad Street neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors voiced their concerns about a planned expansion of a South of Broad property owned by musician Darius Rucker. Conceptual plans were submitted for approval to the City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review consisting of a new pool, pergola, and a two-story pool house in the side yard of a […]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
charlestondaily.net
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
charlestondaily.net
Downtown Charleston, SC Cafe with Full Kitchen for Sale – $79,000
Charleston, SC most coveted location…Downtown Charleston!. This UPSCALE Cafe is in the heart of Charleston Business Shopping, Lodging, and Dining Hub! Short walks to King St, Museums, Upscale Residences, and Hotels. This beautiful cafe is turnkey and ready for a multitude of concepts. You can own this modern, beautiful...
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toast Under the Oaks returns for two nights in September
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights in September. The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1 and September 15. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather and local music, […]
Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon. According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
counton2.com
Malfunctioning traffic lights restored in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 17 and the IOP Connector. “Officers are directing traffic and we have a crew on the way to fix the lights,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked eye cannot know what’s real of fake anymore.
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant site of ex-dive bar Richard's set to become gas station, retail development
MOUNT PLEASANT — The site of a former longtime landmark dive bar in the state's fourth-largest city is slated to become a convenience store, gas station and retail development. Plans submitted to the town show a 6,188-square-foot Spinx gas station and convenience store along with a car wash on...
The Post and Courier
SC port's crane replacement venture a well-choreographed dance
The wharf where cargo containers are loaded is typically the busiest part of the Wando Welch Terminal. But for the past seven years a patch of concrete just off the waterfront has rivaled it for activity. That's where the new ship-to-shore cranes needed to move cargo on and off some...
Garden & Gun
The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston
When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
Pups em-bark on pet-friendly event at Charleston Place
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a barkin’ good time at Charleston Place on Sunday afternoon as pups enjoyed their day in the sun. Charleston Place hosted its first-ever ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event, encouraging locals to bring their dogs to the hotel’s cabana-filled courtyard and enjoy some cool treats. The hotel partnered with Charleston […]
WYFF4.com
'Burnouts,' 'reckless driving' on Ravenel Bridge cause backup; police looking for drivers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in the Low Country are reviewing video tips coming in to their department after an incident that backed up traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. The Mount Pleasant Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for more information from anyone who...
Police investigating Saturday incident on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after several vehicles blocked traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Departments responded to 911 calls on Saturday afternoon reporting a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing burnouts, and driving recklessly. “The […]
charlestondaily.net
Firefly Distillery Adds New Fall Food Truck Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (August 11, 2022) – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, announces a second Food Truck Festival to happen this year on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature over 15 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
Comments / 0