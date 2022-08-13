Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way

Read full article on original website
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
Darius Rucker’s proposed pool house plans raise concerns among Broad Street neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors voiced their concerns about a planned expansion of a South of Broad property owned by musician Darius Rucker. Conceptual plans were submitted for approval to the City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review consisting of a new pool, pergola, and a two-story pool house in the side yard of a […]
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek
Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
SC lands 275-worker warehouse for large pet-goods retailer
A major retail chain aimed at the pet-owning set is investing $53 million to open a South Carolina distribution center in a deal that is expected to create 275 jobs. Pet Supplies Plus said Aug. 16 that it picked Orangeburg County's Shamrock Commerce Center for its fourth U.S. warehouse, which will handle goods from the Port of Charleston.
Community Resource Center hosting Back 2 School Extravaganza Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is hosting its 7th annual Back to School Extravaganza, which will give school supplies to kids in need. That event is happening at 1 p.m. on August 14, at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln. in North Charleston. Organizers will be distributing...
Downtown Charleston, SC Cafe with Full Kitchen for Sale – $79,000
Charleston, SC most coveted location…Downtown Charleston!. This UPSCALE Cafe is in the heart of Charleston Business Shopping, Lodging, and Dining Hub! Short walks to King St, Museums, Upscale Residences, and Hotels. This beautiful cafe is turnkey and ready for a multitude of concepts. You can own this modern, beautiful...
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked eye cannot know what’s real of fake anymore.
Filing Notices - THE PICKLE BAR, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that THE PICKLE BAR, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue or a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor by the glass at 162 Cherry Street, Summerville, SC 29486. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 31, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2017718.
Mount Pleasant, SC Restaurant for Sale! – Asking $59,000
Mt Pleasant Restaurant is for Sale for only $59k! Act Now!. This Mt Pleasant area restaurant is currently operating in one of the HOTTEST Trending parts of Charleston!. The Mt. Pleasant area is BOOMING! Savvy operators are opening in this area due to High-Income demographics and below downtown lease rates!
New Build Mt Pleasant, SC Restaurant & Bar (8K SQ FT Indoor/Outdoor seating) – Asking $599K
New Build Mt. P Full Restaurant & Bar! Full Kitchen & Ready for new Concept!. This is the opportunity you have been waiting for! Get A LIKE NEW 2nd Gen Space for 1/2 Price in SC’s most coveted location…Mt. Pleasant!. This UPSCALE New Build is in the heart...
Rising seas are trouble for Charleston's booming community. This method may prevent disaster
In Charleston, a place where street lines blur with sunny day tidal flooding and major storms dump enough water on downtown that one can kayak the deluge, Dale Morris is right at home. After all, water—its function, resource and the very element that threatens to sink the historic city—is what...
Ponds residents continue to protest changes to community plans
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Ponds community filled the Dorchester County Council meeting room Monday evening, hoping to send a message to leaders. They went to show their opposition to the developer’s request to change the plans for the community. The Ponds has been...
8/9: Darrin Goss (CCF), Amanda Lawrence (TUW)
We welcomed Darrin Goss of the Coast Community Foundation and Amanda Lawrence of Trident United Way – two high-impact organizations who trace their roots to our Rotary Club. A great overview of what these two groups do. Don’t forget the River Dogs social happening August 30. Still some tickets left. Also a chance to get your hands dirty with a new service project on August 20 at Future Fresh Farms. See info below.
South Carolina lake accidentally drained, killing hundreds of fish
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
SC port's crane replacement venture a well-choreographed dance
The wharf where cargo containers are loaded is typically the busiest part of the Wando Welch Terminal. But for the past seven years a patch of concrete just off the waterfront has rivaled it for activity. That's where the new ship-to-shore cranes needed to move cargo on and off some...
