ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas ISD celebrates $60 million renovation to Roosevelt High School

DALLAS - After years of construction, the $60 million renovation at Dallas' Roosevelt High School is done. Two years ago, students were displaced due to construction. Last year, students came back to campus, but the job still wasn't finished. Now Dallas ISD is ready to show the community what they've...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
dallasexaminer.com

Credit Union of Texas Unveils New Community Gathering Place

Credit Union of Texas will unveil the Ada Williams Community Room during two celebrations slated for August 22. The community gathering space honors the late Mrs. Ada Williams, who served as CUTX board chairwoman from 1996 until her death in 2018. In addition to her service to CUTX, a credit union founded by teachers nearly 100 years ago, Williams dedicated her life’s work to the Dallas Independent School District, where she held numerous roles throughout her more than 50-year career.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'It's a new year' for South Oak Cliff Golden Bears as school year is in full swing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Dallas Independent School District celebrates the start of a new school year, it does so for the first time in decades with a reigning state champion in football.Jason Todd, head coach of the reigning 5A state champion South Oak Cliff Golden Bears said "what I've been preaching to the kids is that was last year. And the good thing about football, it's a new year. Another year to prove ourselves, and if we thought it get good after the first time, what would do we think it'll feel after the second time?"Who can forget the pride...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#High School#Highschool#Isd#Oak Cliff
desotoisd.org

DeSoto ISD Mask Mandate 081522

DeSoto ISD will open the 2022-2023 school year under a continuation of the district’s mask mandate which was enacted by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees following a recommendation from the district’s former administration in August 2021. The District is still under mandate which requires that all persons...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Looks to Crack Down on Overflowing Donation Boxes

Donation boxes in Dallas parking lots that sometimes overflow into a trashy mess may soon get regulation or even get banned. The Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Monday discussed the options and asked city staff to return to them with a plan to put regulations in place by the end of the year in time to take effect early next year.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business

La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas City Leaders Discuss Crime Reduction at Apartments

Overall violent crime in Dallas is down compared to last year, but apartments are still an area of concern for violent crime and code compliance violations. On Tuesday, council member Cara Mendelsohn held a meeting to discuss solutions to the problem. Mendelsohn said the conversation around crime reduction isn’t complete without focusing on apartments. In her district, Mendelsohn said 65% of residents live in apartment complexes.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy