Saturday Night Live season 48: next episode, host and everything we know about the sketch show

Live from New York, Saturday Night Live is back for season 48. The long-running sketch show has served as a launching pad for some of the biggest comedians over the last 50 years and has delivered countless hilarious moments that range from political satire to the fantastically weird.

Lorne Michaels founded SNL and remains at the helm (with it widely believed he intends to do so through the show’s 50th season), but there are some changes as a few cast members have left and new ones have arrived. Plus, as always, there is a new weekly rotation of celebrity hosts, musical acts and surprise guests.

Without further ado, let’s dive into everything we know about Saturday Night Live season 48.

When is the next Saturday Night Live season 48 episode?

Saturday Night Live is all new on October 15. The episode airs live across the US starting at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC and as well as streaming on Peacock.

This wraps up the three previously announced new SNL episodes that kick off season 48. It's not clear if that means that SNL is now going to be heading into ab break or if there is going to be a new episode on October 22. We'll likely find out more if/when SNL announces its next host during the October 15 episode.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live?

Megan Thee Stallion is set to pull double duty this week, as she is hosting Saturday Night Live and serving as the episode's musical guest.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live season 48 cast?

The season 48 cast of Saturday Night Live is a mix of long-time favorites like Kenan Thompsons, a few who are poised for breakout seasons (Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman perhaps?) and some brand new faces as well. Here is the full cast:

Michael Che (repertory player)

Mikey Day (repertory player)

Andrew Dismukes (featured player)

Chole Fineman (repertory player)

Heidi Gardner (repertory player)

Marcello Hernandez (new cast member)

James Austin Johnson (featured player)

Punkie Johnson (featured player)

Colin Jost (repertory player)

Molly Kearney (new cast member)

Michael Longfellow (new cast member)

Ego Nwodim (repertory player)

Sarah Sherman (featured player)

Cecily Strong (repertory player)

Kenan Thompson (repertory player)

Devon Walker (new cast member)

Bowen Yang (repertory player)

Let's learn a little bit more about some of the new SNL cast members:

Marcello Hernandez : Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent. He was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

: Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent. He was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022. Molly Kearney : Kearney (they/them) was selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next" Showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Prime Video's A League of Their Own and Disney Plus' The Mighty Ducks .

: Kearney (they/them) was selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next" Showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Prime Video's A League of Their Own and Disney Plus' The Mighty Ducks . Michael Longfellow : Longfellow has been featured on Netflix's "Introducing..." showcase and NBC's Bring the Funny . He was also selected as one of TBS's "Comics to Watch" for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

: Longfellow has been featured on Netflix's "Introducing..." showcase and NBC's Bring the Funny . He was also selected as one of TBS's "Comics to Watch" for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. Devon Walker : Walker was selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2017. He has written for Freeform's Everything's Trash and Netflix's Big Mouth .

When does Saturday Night Live air?

Granted that it is in the name, Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday nights. It also lives up to the last part of its name, as the show airs live across the US at 11:30 pm ET and 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC, so anyone with a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna can tune in to their local NBC station to watch the show when it is live. A number of live TV streaming services also carry NBC, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Finally, if you’re a Peacock Premium subscriber, you can stream SNL live on the service during.

Want to catch up with SNL on-demand? The latest episodes are going to be exclusively available to stream the next day on Peacock, as NBC has ended its streaming deal with Hulu. However, clips from all new episodes are also shared on YouTube and if you have a service that carries NBC and has DVR capabilities, you can always record the show as well.

All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock .