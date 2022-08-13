ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
ksl.com

Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Pyramid

Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media

Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week.  Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow […]
UTAH STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Meteor striking atmosphere ‘likely’ cause of loud boom in Utah, says officials

A loud boom heard by the governor of Utah and scores of others Saturday was “likely” caused by a meteor hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, officials said. “Heard this while out on a run in SLC (Salt Late City),” tweeted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in response to another user who posted a video of the sound. “We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations [sic].”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
UTAH STATE

