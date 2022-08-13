Read full article on original website
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
ksl.com
Ohio man arrested after Utah troopers report finding 307 pounds of marijuana
CEDAR CITY — A minor traffic violation led to a huge drug bust for Utah Highway Patrol troopers in southern Utah on Monday. A van with an Ohio license plate was pulled over on I-15 south of Cedar City for investigation of following a semitruck too closely and distracted driving, according to a police booking affidavit.
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
Missing in Utah: Search warrant executed on suspect in disappearance of Dylan Rounds
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner’s property was raided by Nevada authorities. In June, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office named Brenner a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds.The 19-year-old vanished on Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t been seen or heard from. “I knew it was going to happen,” said Candice Cooley, Dylan’s […]
ksl.com
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
Glamping site in Southern Utah rebuilding from weekend flash flood
A ‘glamping’ site in Southeastern Utah is rebuilding after a flash flood damaged property on Sunday.
Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media
Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week. Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow […]
ksl.com
Police locate Kearns man sought in Amber Alert, police shooting and chases
AMERICAN FORK — Police located and arrested a Kearns man Thursday who had been shot at by law enforcement officers Tuesday following a kidnapping that prompted an Amber Alert. The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 949 W. Grasslands Drive, in American Fork. Danny Earl Sihalath, 29,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Meteor striking atmosphere ‘likely’ cause of loud boom in Utah, says officials
A loud boom heard by the governor of Utah and scores of others Saturday was “likely” caused by a meteor hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, officials said. “Heard this while out on a run in SLC (Salt Late City),” tweeted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in response to another user who posted a video of the sound. “We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations [sic].”
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
