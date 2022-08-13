A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.

