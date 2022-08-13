Read full article on original website
UNLV Report: Southern Nevada projected to welcome 1M new residents by 2060
By 2040 alone, the population in Clark County is expected to grow by 698,000 residents, according to CBER’s research, pushing the local population past the 3 million mark.
Many embrace tiny homes for homeless; officials in Southern Nevada bulldoze them
Multiple efforts to establish tiny homes for some homeless people in Las Vegas were literally crushed. Officials had shelters destroyed at two locations, impounded trailers.
Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
Nevada to lose 8% of Colorado River water allocation in 2023
Nevada will lose 8% of the Colorado River water allocated to the state as new drought restrictions begin in 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday.
Environmental non-profits criticize feds on Colorado River water crisis response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As our reservoirs continue to fall to unprecedented levels, the Bureau of Reclamation declared an unprecedented Tier-2 water shortage on Tuesday. The declaration triggered Arizona, Mexico and Nevada to cut back on how much water they can draw from the Colorado River. "Protecting the system...
American Nevada Company hires accounting, management assistant
American Nevada Company has welcomed Santhana Sourivong as an accounting/property management assistant. A native of Hawaii and longtime resident of Southern Nevada, Sourivong earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Heald Business College in Honolulu. Before working in property management, Sourivong honed her customer service skills in vital...
I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up. After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said. The Bediamols […]
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
Golf course water budgets require more grass to be cut
If you’re looking to hit the green you may be seeing less and less of it. Golf courses are being required to cut their water budgets even more to conserve water.
How should Nevada hand count ballots? Nye County, state election officials disagree
During the meeting last week, Wlaschin said the average number of registered voters in jurisdictions across the country that solely hand count ballots is typically fewer than 800. The post How should Nevada hand count ballots? Nye County, state election officials disagree appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
DeSantis says Florida is where 'woke goes to die'
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TND) — During a Tuesday press conference discussing teacher recruiting efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state is the place where "woke goes to die." DeSantis spoke on several topics during the press conference in Pasco County, including education in his state, COVID-19 mandates,...
Las Vegas area home prices dip for second straight month
A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, attempt to regulate it
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Ahead of Nye County’s planned switch to hand-counting paper ballots, an idea borne from conspiracy theories around mass voting fraud that officials including Nye’s former elections clerk warned is prone to human error, the Nevada Secretary of State is attempting to provide some order to what election groups fear will be chaos. The proposed temporary […] The post State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, attempt to regulate it appeared first on Nevada Current.
18 Best Beaches in Lake Tahoe
Have you been to the magnificent Lake Tahoe? Are you thinking of visiting it soon? You can spend time having a blast at the marvelous beaches in Lake Tahoe while you’re there!. At approximately 1,645 feet deep, Lake Tahoe is America’s second deepest lake. And, with more than 70...
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Station Casinos makes $120,000 donation to Public Education Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Leaders from Station Casinos presented a $120,000 donation to a non-profit group that works with Las Vegas valley public schools to support students and teachers. A spokesperson for Station Casinos says a check presentation was held at Whitney Elementary School last week to benefit the...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Nevada Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
