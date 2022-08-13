ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
American Nevada Company hires accounting, management assistant

American Nevada Company has welcomed Santhana Sourivong as an accounting/property management assistant. A native of Hawaii and longtime resident of Southern Nevada, Sourivong earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Heald Business College in Honolulu. Before working in property management, Sourivong honed her customer service skills in vital...
I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up.  After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said.  The Bediamols […]
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
DeSantis says Florida is where 'woke goes to die'

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TND) — During a Tuesday press conference discussing teacher recruiting efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state is the place where "woke goes to die." DeSantis spoke on several topics during the press conference in Pasco County, including education in his state, COVID-19 mandates,...
Las Vegas area home prices dip for second straight month

A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, attempt to regulate it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Ahead of Nye County’s planned switch to hand-counting paper ballots, an idea borne from conspiracy theories around mass voting fraud that officials including Nye’s former elections clerk warned is prone to human error, the Nevada Secretary of State is attempting to provide some order to what election groups fear will be chaos. The proposed temporary […] The post State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, attempt to regulate it appeared first on Nevada Current.
18 Best Beaches in Lake Tahoe

Have you been to the magnificent Lake Tahoe? Are you thinking of visiting it soon? You can spend time having a blast at the marvelous beaches in Lake Tahoe while you’re there!. At approximately 1,645 feet deep, Lake Tahoe is America’s second deepest lake. And, with more than 70...
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Station Casinos makes $120,000 donation to Public Education Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Leaders from Station Casinos presented a $120,000 donation to a non-profit group that works with Las Vegas valley public schools to support students and teachers. A spokesperson for Station Casinos says a check presentation was held at Whitney Elementary School last week to benefit the...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Nevada Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
