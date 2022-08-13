Hear ye!! Hear ye! The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to St. Joseph County 4H Fair Grounds for a weekend filled with fun and educational things to see and do for the whole family! President of Entertaining History, Elizabeth Markell, is here in costume with us this morning to share what we can expect from this event. The Michiana Renaissance Festival is here on August 27 & 28 from 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. You can find them on the St. Joseph County Fair Grounds. For more information, you can check out MichianaRenFest.com , email them at enthist@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at MichianaRenFest.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO