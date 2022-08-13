Read full article on original website
DeSantis says Florida is where 'woke goes to die'
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TND) — During a Tuesday press conference discussing teacher recruiting efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state is the place where "woke goes to die." DeSantis spoke on several topics during the press conference in Pasco County, including education in his state, COVID-19 mandates,...
The 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Fest
Hear ye!! Hear ye! The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to St. Joseph County 4H Fair Grounds for a weekend filled with fun and educational things to see and do for the whole family! President of Entertaining History, Elizabeth Markell, is here in costume with us this morning to share what we can expect from this event. The Michiana Renaissance Festival is here on August 27 & 28 from 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. You can find them on the St. Joseph County Fair Grounds. For more information, you can check out MichianaRenFest.com , email them at enthist@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at MichianaRenFest.
Fairfield Falcons motivated for 2022 after sectional loss
GOSHEN — The Fairfield Falcons want to focus on getting past sectionals for the first time since 2009. Head Coach Matt Thacker enters his 5th season at the helm, where he's led the Falcons to a consecutive pair of Northeast Corner Conference division titles. "I hope we'll get [to...
