Tooele County, UT

okcfox.com

Chickasaw Turnpike completes transition to PlatePay, cashless tolling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Chickasaw Turnpike has fully transitioned to PlatePay/cashless tolling as of Tuesday. The transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling means drivers can now travel along the Chickasaw Turnpike between Ada and Sulphur without having to stop to pay a toll. The Chickasaw Turnpike is the fourth Oklahoma...
ADA, OK
okcfox.com

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole seek competency hearing

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole are seeking a competency hearing ahead of his execution. Cole's lawyers said he suffers from mental illness and brain damage. "Multiple experts have concluded that Mr. Cole is not competent, lacking any rational understanding of why Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes

It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

DeSantis says Florida is where 'woke goes to die'

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TND) — During a Tuesday press conference discussing teacher recruiting efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state is the place where "woke goes to die." DeSantis spoke on several topics during the press conference in Pasco County, including education in his state, COVID-19 mandates,...
FLORIDA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker sues state over handling of GEER fund records

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma representative is trying to hold the state accountable in the form of a GEER funds lawsuit. State lawmaker Logan Phillips of District 24 says he doesn't like how the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) handled records. Phillips tells Fox 25 he...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2023 sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma announced a new cookie that will be joining the Girl Scout cookie menu for their 2023 cookie sale. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie similar to the beloved Girl Scouts Thin Mint, but instead of having a minty filling, the new cookie will feature a pink raspberry center coated in chocolate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt appoints new Secretary of Energy and Environment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Ken McQueen to serve as Oklahoma's Secretary of Energy and Environment following the resignation of Ken Wagner. "Ken McQueen's 40 years of experience in energy and environmental policies make him an invaluable asset to our administration," Stitt said....
OKLAHOMA STATE

