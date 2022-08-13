ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA (with Map & Photos)

The Adirondack Mountains are a crystalline massif that runs through the state of New York (44° 7' N; 73° 55' W); in particular, they are part of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, and Warren counties. Located in an extension of the Appalachian Mountains, they geologically belong to the Laurentian Mountains of Canada. It is bordered to the east by Lake Champlain and Lake George, which separate it from the Green Mountains (Vermont). The southern boundary is the Mohawk River Valley. Beyond the Mohawk, to the west, is the Tug Hill Plateau, and to the north is the St. Lawrence River. The Adirondacks represent one-fifth of the New York State area and number 4,000 streams. They consist mainly of metamorphic rocks, especially gneiss.
TRAVEL
newyorkupstate.com

One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
INLET, NY
thetrek.co

A Not-So-Perfect Day on Bellvale Mountain, NY

My mom and I had been hiking for four days through New Jersey, and we were hearing lots of stories about the Warwick Drive-In. Although it wasn’t in our original plan to go into Warwick, we decided that a drive-in movie theater experience was a necessary addition to our AT journey. So we hiked a short, 10 mile day to the Warwick Turnpike, where we encountered two fellow thru-hikers (a couple who got married on trail in Hot Springs, NC – Happily and Ever-After). They were about to try hailing an Uber, and were happy to share the ride with us.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Lake George#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel And Leisure#Camping#Tourist Destination#Beaches
96.1 The Eagle

Test Your Golfing Skills Out At This Upstate New York Mini Golf Tournament

Do you consider yourself a good golfer? How is your putt game? Put it to the test at this first ever mini golf tournament coming to Marcy New York. The Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament at Palm Springs Mini Golf is taking place on Sunday September 18th starting at 9AM in Marcy. You'll be able to enjoy lunch by Kookie's Q and Creamery, along with a live comedian commentary throughout the entire tournament.
MARCY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Big Frog 104

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water

The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy