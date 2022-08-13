Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA (with Map & Photos)
The Adirondack Mountains are a crystalline massif that runs through the state of New York (44° 7' N; 73° 55' W); in particular, they are part of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, and Warren counties. Located in an extension of the Appalachian Mountains, they geologically belong to the Laurentian Mountains of Canada. It is bordered to the east by Lake Champlain and Lake George, which separate it from the Green Mountains (Vermont). The southern boundary is the Mohawk River Valley. Beyond the Mohawk, to the west, is the Tug Hill Plateau, and to the north is the St. Lawrence River. The Adirondacks represent one-fifth of the New York State area and number 4,000 streams. They consist mainly of metamorphic rocks, especially gneiss.
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
thetrek.co
A Not-So-Perfect Day on Bellvale Mountain, NY
My mom and I had been hiking for four days through New Jersey, and we were hearing lots of stories about the Warwick Drive-In. Although it wasn’t in our original plan to go into Warwick, we decided that a drive-in movie theater experience was a necessary addition to our AT journey. So we hiked a short, 10 mile day to the Warwick Turnpike, where we encountered two fellow thru-hikers (a couple who got married on trail in Hot Springs, NC – Happily and Ever-After). They were about to try hailing an Uber, and were happy to share the ride with us.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone
Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
800 Pounds of Butter Has Arrived! Construction Begins on 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
The butter has arrived at the New York State Fair. More than 800 pounds of it. It's all to create the annual Butter Sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions at the fair each year. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been...
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
Test Your Golfing Skills Out At This Upstate New York Mini Golf Tournament
Do you consider yourself a good golfer? How is your putt game? Put it to the test at this first ever mini golf tournament coming to Marcy New York. The Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament at Palm Springs Mini Golf is taking place on Sunday September 18th starting at 9AM in Marcy. You'll be able to enjoy lunch by Kookie's Q and Creamery, along with a live comedian commentary throughout the entire tournament.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Capital District Among Regions In NY That Have Been 'Infested' By Invasive Insect, Schumer Says
Parts of New York that have been infested this year with an invasive insect that puts crops at risk, US Sen. Chuck Schumer announced. Schumer said in an announcement on Sunday, Aug. 14, that nearly every region in upstate New York has seen the invasive spotted lanternfly, and the insect could cost the state millions of dollars if it is not contained.
Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces
Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
urbancny.com
Department of State Announces Completion of The State Street Plaza as part of The Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Restoration of the State Street Plaza Serves as a Centerpiece for Auburn’s DRI Program. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds Key Catalytic Projects to Revitalize the City of Auburn. The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion of the restoration project at State Street Plaza in...
