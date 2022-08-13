Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
WJCL
Robotic cat gives comfort to elderly South Carolina woman who lost pet to cancer
AIKEN, S.C. — A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It's part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. "She makes me feel good," said Linda Williams, a resident at Aiken’s Tri-Development Center. Lisa blinks,...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
WRDW-TV
Safety, mental health are priorities for Aiken County schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
wfxg.com
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
'We’re not the judgment police': Food pantry in Gloverville sees rise in new clients
GLOVERVILLE — The food bank at the Unity Outreach Church Food Pantry in Gloverville works a bit differently than other food banks. Instead of receiving pre-selected packages of food, clients get to select the individual items themselves as they would at a supermarket. This “store” at the Unity Outreach...
wfxg.com
New K-9 'Lexi' joins Richmond County Marshals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Marshals Office has a new K-9 on their team; and they've let the community name her. The Marshals Office announced on their Facebook Monday that the newest member of their team is Alexandria or "Lexi" for short. Her name originates from Greek and means "protector of humanity."
wfxg.com
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
The Post and Courier
Merrifield returns to Aiken Regional as new CEO; O'Loughlin retires
A familiar face has returned to Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Matthew Merrifield is the hospital’s new chief executive officer. Most recently, he served as CEO for two years at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, a 485-bed acute care facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Immediately prior to that stint, Merrifield was...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders vote to allow tiny home villages in city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow the development of tiny home villages in the city. The compact structures are seen as a possible solution to a shortage of affordable housing. Commissioners also:. Approved an agreement that will continue with Wellpath as...
WRDW-TV
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
WRDW-TV
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law's home.
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken
Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
