Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT's new CEO
NOTE: CBS Austin reporter Bettie Cross contributed to this story. Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. "It’s my privilege to formally...
CBS Austin
DeSantis says Florida is where 'woke goes to die'
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TND) — During a Tuesday press conference discussing teacher recruiting efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state is the place where "woke goes to die." DeSantis spoke on several topics during the press conference in Pasco County, including education in his state, COVID-19 mandates,...
CBS Austin
Texas school ratings show improvement, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag. The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased.
CBS Austin
Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community
Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Del Valle ISD rating from Texas Education Agency improves, other districts announced
The results are in for how school districts are doing according to the Texas Education Agency standards. Austin ISD and Del Valle earned a B rating, among other Central Texas districts. These are the first public school ratings in since 2019. The districts this year were publicly scored A through...
Comments / 0