Lycoming County, PA

PSP: Unknown suspect stole multiple car parts

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say an unknown suspect stole several car parts from a 49-year-old woman’s car in Lycoming County.

State Troopers were dispatched to Upper Fairfield Township for reports of theft on July 19.

Upon arriving on the scene, investigators determined the center console, wheels and tires, engine parts, and vehicle emblems were stolen from a 2000 Mercedes Benz ML320 sometime between July 18 and July 19.

Law enforcement estimates the total damage to be around $2,100.

State Police say this is an ongoing investigation, WBRE/WYOU will have more information as it becomes available.

