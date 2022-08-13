ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years

The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
Chipper Jones says Mets are one of the best teams in MLB

The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Weather Report for Wednesday, August 17 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)

We have a full slate of Major League Baseball on Wednesday with games starting as early as 12:35 p.m. EST. Weather plays a major role in baseball games, and each day at BetSided we share the forecast for each game and how it could potentially affect the matchup. Usually wind or poor conditions could have an impact on the total, and we have the moneyline odds and total for each game as well:
ENVIRONMENT
Pedro Martinez has bizarre take on Fernando Tatis PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs, and a Hall of Fame pitcher believes that part of the blame rests with MLB. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. His suspension will last through the remainder of the 2022 season and will force him to miss the beginning of the 2023 season.
MLB
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound

The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
New York Mets to call up aptly named prospect Brett Baty

The New York Mets have been one of the best stories in baseball this season, and not just because of their on-field play. The Mets have personality, from Edwin Diaz's trumpets to Daniel Vogelbach coming up to bat to "Milkshake." The Mets, currently on top of the National League East,...
QUEENS, NY
