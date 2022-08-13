Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years
The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones says Mets are one of the best teams in MLB
The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter spill the tea on their beef
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter saw their relationship deteriorate while on the New York Yankees together after A-Rod made some derogatory comments about the shortstop in 2001. After years of not speaking, it appears the two have finally squashed their beef. On Sunday night, the legends hashed it out on...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Tonight
Old teammates/rivals were reunited on ESPN on Sunday evening. Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were together again, as part of ESPN's "KayRod" simulcast for the New York at Boston "Sunday Night Baseball" game. Unsurprisingly, screenshots and highlights from the clip have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat
Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2014, manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a contingent from the team to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Hanser Alberto, Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, bullpen coach Josh...
Aaron Hicks explains 'extremely embarrassing' night in field, at plate
Aaron Hicks had a night to forget on Monday, badly misplaying a fly ball before grounding into yet another double play with the bases loaded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 17 (Drew Smyly's Hot Stretch Continues)
Drew Smyly is on a tear for the Chicago Cubs, allowing one run or fewer in four of his last five starts, including zero runs in his previous two. He'll hope to stay hot against the Washington Nationals and Cory Abbott, who has a 7.11 ERA this month after surrendering 10 runs in his last two outings.
Fernando Tatis Sr. Ridicules Son’s Suspension As a ‘Catastrophe’
The Padres’ shortstop was suspended for 80 games following a failed performance-enhancing drug test.
MLB Weather Report for Wednesday, August 17 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
We have a full slate of Major League Baseball on Wednesday with games starting as early as 12:35 p.m. EST. Weather plays a major role in baseball games, and each day at BetSided we share the forecast for each game and how it could potentially affect the matchup. Usually wind or poor conditions could have an impact on the total, and we have the moneyline odds and total for each game as well:
Pedro Martinez has bizarre take on Fernando Tatis PED suspension
Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs, and a Hall of Fame pitcher believes that part of the blame rests with MLB. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. His suspension will last through the remainder of the 2022 season and will force him to miss the beginning of the 2023 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
Video: Luke Voit has depressing reaction to Manny Machado RBI
Luke Voit was one of the players traded to the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal prior to the August 2 deadline. And it appears that Voit misses playing for his former team. The Padres beat the Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to win the...
Yardbarker
New York Mets to call up aptly named prospect Brett Baty
The New York Mets have been one of the best stories in baseball this season, and not just because of their on-field play. The Mets have personality, from Edwin Diaz's trumpets to Daniel Vogelbach coming up to bat to "Milkshake." The Mets, currently on top of the National League East,...
New York Giants Trim Three to Get to 85-man Roster Limit
One of the moves made might come as a bit of a surprise.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0