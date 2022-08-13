Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro safety Derwin James have agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the deal Wednesday morning. James was entering the final year of his rookie contract. James' new deal includes $42 million guaranteed. He is now the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO