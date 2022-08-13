ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Below normal temps and lots of sun on tap this week

—The week opens with Chicago area’s 8th consecutive below normal day. This follows a weekend nearly 10 deg cooler than last. –August is off to a near even split between above and below normal days: 8 above normal; 7 below normal. –Northwest upper steering winds are to restrain heat...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Monday pollen count and Lake Michigan temps

CHICAGO – Good Monday all! The latest pollen count is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine. So too are Monday Lake Michigan Water Temps from NWS-Chicago:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL. 904 AM CDT Mon Aug 15,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Starting cool on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some clouds to start the day, clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 80, Lakeside: Mid and upper 70s. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny. High: 79, Mid 70s along the lake.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Partly sunny, temps near 80s

CHICAGO — Partly sunny Monday. High: near 80 – Mid 70s Lakeside. Winds: NE Wind: 5-15mph. Mostly cloudy tonight. Low: Mid 60s. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, High: lower 80, Mid 70s Lakeside. Winds: NE Wind 5-15mph.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend

The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The show will take...
CHICAGO, IL
biztoc.com

Global warming to cause a U.S. "Extreme Heat Belt," study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals. A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Air and Water Show planes to fill the sky this weekend

Start looking up if in Chicago or its suburbs near Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, The zooms you hear are likely from the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Blue Angels. The Chicago Air and Water Show, the country’s largest, free exhibition of precision flying, is at the city’s North Avenue Beach, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21. But several performers practice on Aug. 19, which means Friday is also a good day to visit the beach area from Oak Street north.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Vehicle Fire Reported on I-80, Parts of Highway Remain Closed

Cleanup is underway after a vehicle fire started early Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Tinley Park. A semitruck hauling grease got into a break fire, which quickly engulfed the semi-trailer, Illinois State Police said. The truck tractor was able to detach before the fire spread, according to officials. Police reported...
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer. Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day. 
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek

Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
CHICAGO, IL
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL

