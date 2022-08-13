Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
WGNtv.com
Below normal temps and lots of sun on tap this week
—The week opens with Chicago area’s 8th consecutive below normal day. This follows a weekend nearly 10 deg cooler than last. –August is off to a near even split between above and below normal days: 8 above normal; 7 below normal. –Northwest upper steering winds are to restrain heat...
WGNtv.com
Monday pollen count and Lake Michigan temps
CHICAGO – Good Monday all! The latest pollen count is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine. So too are Monday Lake Michigan Water Temps from NWS-Chicago:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL. 904 AM CDT Mon Aug 15,...
WGNtv.com
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with mostly sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Starting cool on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some clouds to start the day, clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 80, Lakeside: Mid and upper 70s. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny. High: 79, Mid 70s along the lake.
Forecast: Cloudy, Pleasant Conditions Expected as Quiet Weather Pattern Continues
The summer of 2022 has seen plenty of heat waves and some eye-popping rainfall totals, but none of that is in the forecast for the foreseeable future, as cloudy conditions and pleasant temperatures are expected Sunday. According to the latest forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, clouds will...
WGNtv.com
Monday Forecast: Partly sunny, temps near 80s
CHICAGO — Partly sunny Monday. High: near 80 – Mid 70s Lakeside. Winds: NE Wind: 5-15mph. Mostly cloudy tonight. Low: Mid 60s. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, High: lower 80, Mid 70s Lakeside. Winds: NE Wind 5-15mph.
NBC Chicago
2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend
The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The show will take...
Woman's Feet Severed After Boat Backs Into Raft in ‘Playpen' Area of Lake Michigan
An afternoon for a group enjoying a float out on Lake Michigan this weekend turned dangerous after a boat backed into their raft in the lake's "Playpen" area, severely injured two women, 28 and 34, in the process. According to authorities, one sustained injuries to her hand, and another had...
biztoc.com
Global warming to cause a U.S. "Extreme Heat Belt," study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals. A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
chicagotheaterandarts.com
Air and Water Show planes to fill the sky this weekend
Start looking up if in Chicago or its suburbs near Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, The zooms you hear are likely from the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Blue Angels. The Chicago Air and Water Show, the country’s largest, free exhibition of precision flying, is at the city’s North Avenue Beach, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21. But several performers practice on Aug. 19, which means Friday is also a good day to visit the beach area from Oak Street north.
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
Vehicle Fire Reported on I-80, Parts of Highway Remain Closed
Cleanup is underway after a vehicle fire started early Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Tinley Park. A semitruck hauling grease got into a break fire, which quickly engulfed the semi-trailer, Illinois State Police said. The truck tractor was able to detach before the fire spread, according to officials. Police reported...
Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer. Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day.
Where Did the Airport, Chicago Midway, Get Its Name?
Chicago Midway International Airport first opened its doors in 1927 and served as the city's main airport until O'Hare International Airport opened its doors in 1955. Per reports, it continues to be one of the busiest airports in the nation serving 20,844,860 passengers in 2019.
Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say
Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
