Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
‘That ’70s Show’ Was Inspired By Two Classic Sitcoms
Many shows are inspired by other series, but you’d never know it. Take That ’70s Show for instance. The sitcom ran from 1998 to 2006 and focused on a set of friends and their families in the 1970s. When the creators had the initial concept in the mind,...
Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look
Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Longtime Game Show Host to Step Down After Nearly 30 Years
Jeremy Paxman, who has hosted the BBC quiz show University Challenge since 1994, is stepping down. Paxman, 72, will host his final episode next summer. The decision comes over a year after Paxman said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly...
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, who starred in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. Her death comes two years after she revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. "Hi everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," reads a statement...
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's New HGTV Show: What to Know
Tarek and Heather El Moussa are getting their own show for HGTV. Deadline reported that the couple, who wed in October 2021, will star in The Flipping El Moussas (a working title). The news comes following the end of Tarek's other HGTV show, Flip or Flop, in which he starred with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.
Zoe Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially 'Drawn' to Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been going strong for quite some time now. The pair typically stay mum about their relationship, but Kravitz did briefly discuss where things all began between her and Tatum during an interview with WSJ Magazine. As she told the publication, she was almost immediately "drawn" to Tatum when she was in the midst of casting for her directorial debut, Pussy Island.
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Moving to LA Together
Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Teases Intense Karate War in New Trailer
Cobra Kai returns for a fifth season on Sept. 9, and fans just got a taste of what to expect. On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer of Cobra Kai Season 5, which shows the aftermath of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang losing to Cobra Kai in the All Valley Tournament.
Idris Elba Won't Be James Bond: Actor Reportedly Pulls out of Running to Be the Next 007
Idris Elba was a longtime favorite to be the next James Bond actor, but the Beast star has reportedly pulled himself out of the running. The upcoming 26th Bond film will be the first without Daniel Craig, whose Bond met an explosive end in No Time To Die last year, since 2006. Craig starred as Ian Flemming's 007 five times.
'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Clears up Confusing Detail About Live Shows
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak clarified that he and Vanna White are not taking part in the Wheel of Fortune LIVE! touring production this fall. The show is modeled after The Price Is Right LIVE!, which brings the show to venues across the country to give fans a chance to participate in the show without going to Los Angeles. However, both shows are not filmed for television and do not feature familiar hosts.
Denise Dowse, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress, Dead at 64
Denise Dowse, who starred as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Saturday. She was 64. Dowse was hospitalized with severe meningitis last week and was in a coma. "I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the...
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Gives Tatiana Maslany a Deserving, Yet Dated Comedic Showcase: TV Review
No one is more annoyed by the derivative moniker of “She-Hulk” than Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk herself. In a stark departure from her brooding cousin Bruce (“Avengers” veteran Mark Ruffalo), the lawyer turned reluctant superhero (played by “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany) approaches her life with a winsome grin and “let’s get this over with!” sigh. That the public decides to call her “She-Hulk,” as if she’s nothing more than the lady half of Bruce, is definitely an insult — but not one that Jen, a lawyer practiced in the art of grinning and bearing constant frustration, can’t brush off...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Seen Together for First Time Since Oscars Night
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appear to be doing just fine, despite the Independence Day star's infamous 2022 Oscar debacle. The Oscar winner and his Red Table Talk show host wife were spotted out in public for the first time since the February incident. Viewers will recall Will walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock with an open hand after he made a joke about Jada's bald head. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Star Terry Crews Explains How Personal the Role Was to Him (Exclusive)
Tales of the Waking Dead premiered on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday and the first episode featured Terry Crews and Oliva Munn. In the episode, Joe (Crews) is on the road before being upended by Evie (Munn), and the two travel to Michigan for separate missions. During a roundtable interview with Crews, PopCulture.com asked the 54-year-old actor about his role in the series who revealed how his hometown prepared him for Tales of the Walking Dead.
'Orphan: First Kill' Review: A Bloody, Twisty Prequel More Than Worthy of Its Predecessor's Legacy (Spoiler-Free)
Orphan, the 2009 horror movie starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Vera Farmiga, was a spite-filled thriller that stunned audiences and somehow achieved the rare accomplishment of being both a financial success and a cult classic. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert gave it three-and-a-half stars out of four in his review, writing, "You want a good horror film about a child from hell, you got one." The story of Esther (Fuhrman) now lives on in Orphan: First Kill... a bloody, twisty prequel more than worthy of its predecessor's legacy.
Teddy Ray's Cause of Death: What We Know
Comedian Teddy Ray died on Friday. Ray was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Monday. Ray was 32. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to a private residence in Rancho Mirage at about 10 a.m. Friday....
