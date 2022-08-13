Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO