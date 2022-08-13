ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Details Released In Fiery Arlington Restaurant Crash (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

More than a dozen people were hurt including two critically when a rideshare driver crashed into an Arlington restaurant Friday, Aug. 12, authorities said.

The vehicle slammed into Ireland’s Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m., police said. The restaurant was immediately evacuated with nine patients hospitalized and six treated for non-life-threatening injuries, county officials said.

The vehicle caught fire causing a structure fire within the restaurant. the driver and the passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation and detectives continue to review evidence and speak with witnesses to determine the events that preceded the crash.

Building engineers evaluated the restaurant and determined it was structurally sound but could not currently be reoccupied. A GoFundMe for the restaurant had raised more than $21,000 as of Saturday, Aug. 13.

On scene assistance was provided by the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Fire Department, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Stahl at kstahl@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-7145. Information may also be reported anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

