It will be more than just the names of candidates on the ballot in Wisconsin’s November election. The future of elections in the state will also be up for a vote. It won’t come in the form of a referendum question, but the future of our elections will be determined by who Wisconsinites vote for in a couple key races. Both Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican Secretary of State candidate Amy Loudenbeck are calling for big changes in how elections are administered in the state. Loudenbeck wants to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which currently administers our elections, in favor of having the Secretary of State take over those duties. That would leave just one person, who is partisan, decide who wins elections, rather than the current bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is made up of three democrats and three republicans. That puts too much power in the hands of one person, who could, theoretically, go against the will of voters and declare whoever they want to be the winner. Our elections need to remain independent and should not be dependent on the whims of partisan politics.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO