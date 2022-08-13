Read full article on original website
T.J. loves America
3d ago
This is another one of those cases where "Democracy" doesn't mean the will of the people, it means the rule of the democrat communist party.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise
(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
wizmnews.com
Future of Wisconsin elections on November ballot
It will be more than just the names of candidates on the ballot in Wisconsin’s November election. The future of elections in the state will also be up for a vote. It won’t come in the form of a referendum question, but the future of our elections will be determined by who Wisconsinites vote for in a couple key races. Both Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican Secretary of State candidate Amy Loudenbeck are calling for big changes in how elections are administered in the state. Loudenbeck wants to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which currently administers our elections, in favor of having the Secretary of State take over those duties. That would leave just one person, who is partisan, decide who wins elections, rather than the current bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is made up of three democrats and three republicans. That puts too much power in the hands of one person, who could, theoretically, go against the will of voters and declare whoever they want to be the winner. Our elections need to remain independent and should not be dependent on the whims of partisan politics.
captimes.com
Opinion | 110,000 Wisconsin Republican primary voters rejected Ron Johnson
Since U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson broke his promise not to seek a third term, the Republican incumbent has focused his campaigning on the fall election campaign in which he will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. National and in-state media paid no attention to the Republican primary, in which the...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups
On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?
seehafernews.com
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Don’t Ignore the GOP Grassroots; They Could Determine the Election, Chair Says
“I get the idea that you’re a political outsider, but everybody is not Donald Trump” – La Crosse County Republican Chair Bill Feehan. We received a phone call out of the blue from Bill Feehan. He’s a Republican business owner who is the La Crosse County Republican Chair and the GOP’s Third Congressional District Chair, one of just eight in the state.
wuwm.com
Watchdog group to continue Wisconsin case against Vos and Gableman, seeking more records
Tuesday in a Wisconsin court, a liberal watchdog group that has filed lawsuits over a Republican-led investigation of false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in the state says it will keep pushing for more records of the probe. That's even though last Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin...
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes’ “Working for Wisconsin” tour stops in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The democratic challenger for Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat is continuing a statewide tour hearing the challenges Wisconsinites are facing. Mandela Barnes kicked off the “Working for Wisconsin” tour on Aug. 10, and has made stops in Racine, Green Bay, and Cambridge since then.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
WBAY Green Bay
Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin GOP Leader Vos Fires 2020 Election Investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
3 Weird Things That Wisconsinites Are Totally Obsessed With
We all have our odd things that we enjoy. Our "guilty pleasures" are just that, OURS. Whether it's a certain song, or movie...Maybe there's a place you like to go that others think is strange, you do you. But when it comes to the state of Wisconsin as a whole,...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
midwestliving.com
After Disappearing Nearly 250 Years, Wisconsin's Wild Elk Are Thriving
Pull up to Clam Lake's combination gas station-hotel and see a sign advertising dry camp wood—covered in snow—for $5.50. Soon, a Chevy Silverado filled with hay joins me, an antenna rigged up with a two-by-six spinning on its roof. That "MacGyvered" tracking system will lead us along northwest Wisconsin's backroads, searching one radio collar at a time for the state's biggest, fattest, reintroduced ungulate: the elk.
Comments / 3