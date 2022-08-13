PFL Playoffs 2 results: Rory MacDonald fails to advance to welterweight finals, falls in first round to Dilano Taylor

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now
Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
MMA Fighting
Dana White believes Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation ‘not good,’ but ‘he can do whatever the hell he wants to do’
Dana White wishes Paddy Pimblett’s weight didn’t fluctuate so much between fights, but he’s not going to stop the breakout star anytime soon. Pimblett was victorious with a second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July, but “The Baddy” spoke to members of the media backstage at UFC San Diego this past Saturday and said his weight shot up to “about 200 [pounds]” since the big win.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khamzat Chimaev unsure of title shot if he and Kamaru Usman win next fights: ‘The guy’s scared of me’
The welterweight division will take center stage atop each of the next two UFC pay-per-view events. UFC 278 takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, where 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman returns to try and earn a sixth consecutive title defense as well as a second victory over Leon “Rocky” Edwards. A win for the “Nigerian Nightmare” would also tie him with Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in promotional history at 16.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold, MVP and Mike Perry, Rory MacDonald, Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane, Tom Aspinall, and Aaron Jeffery
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A new fighter gets immortalized on The MMA Hour wall. 1:05 p.m. PFL featherweights...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6: Week 4 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fourth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego fight night weights: Tyson Nam biggest gainer, CSAC to recommend move up
Several fighters at UFC San Diego gained more than 10 percent of their body weight between official weigh-ins and fight night, the California State Athletic Commission determined. But only one will receive a recommendation to move up. Tyson Nam gained 16 percent of his body weight in the 24 hours...
MMA Fighting
Paige VanZant pulled from BKFC London card, fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled for October
Paige VanZant will no longer be competing at the upcoming BKFC London card scheduled on Aug. 20. Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that VanZant’s bout against Charisa Sigala has been pulled from the event with plans to reschedule the fight at a later date. News of the change was first reported by My MMA News.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson and Shane Burgos in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey proud of UFC career despite record, knew run ‘was likely going to be over’ heading into last fight
Sam Alvey wasn’t oblivious to the facts heading into UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old knew he was on borrowed time ahead of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, which Alvey ultimately lost via first-round TKO. The setback pushed Alvey’s winless streak to nine straight bouts, giving him sole ownership of an unfortunate UFC record previously held by former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It also was the last fight of Alvey’s UFC contract, and afterward the promotion opted not to re-sign him.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
Shane Burgos announces move to PFL
Shane Burgos has chosen to sign with the PFL. The featherweight free agent announced on The MMA Hour on Monday that he is parting ways with the UFC to join the PFL roster, a month after making his most recent octagon appearance. Burgos (15-3) won a unanimous decision over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island in what was the final fight of his UFC contract.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Kamaru Usman explains wanting 205-pound title: ‘I want to be respected’
Kamaru Usman is looking to leave no doubt when it comes to who the best fighter of all-time is. Fighting and winning is literally the key to carving out a lasting legacy in MMA, it’s just a matter of the fashion in which it’s done in along the way. Typically, the sport has seen champions like Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones establish themselves as some of the best ever by having long reigns within their divisions, taking out any and all comers.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York City
Dominick Reyes will make his long-awaited return to action against Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight showdown scheduled for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. MMA Junkie...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera has inserted himself in the UFC bantamweight title conversation following his monster knockout of Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego, but how much more work does he need to do before getting his championship opportunity?. This week, on an all-new edition of On To...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo: T.J. Dillashaw’s feats in question after EPO suspension
T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t care if his reputation is tainted after failing a drug test for erythropoietin (EPO) and serving a two-year suspension but fellow UFC legend Jose Aldo wonders if he can still be great under a more script antidoping program. Dillashaw will attempt to regain the 135-pound championship...
MMA Fighting
Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC
Dana White admits the UFC made mistakes in regards to Shane Burgos moving on from the promotion. On Monday, the longtime featherweight contender revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed an exclusive deal with the Professional Fighters League after fighting out his contract with the UFC. “Hurricane” picked up a hard fought majority decision win over Charles Jourdain in July at UFC Long Island to enter free agency.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ in first comments since UFC San Diego knockout loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz thanked fans for their support following his knockout loss against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego. Cruz on Monday commented for the first time on his loss, a brutal stoppage by head kick at the 2:17 mark of Round 4 in the headliner of the ESPN+ event at Pechanga Arena. The two-time bantamweight champ availed himself well before getting caught with the fight-ending shot, which snapped a two-fight winning streak and dashed his hopes at an immediate title shot.
