Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog was attacked by giant venomous snake while on a walk: 'His neck was swelling up like a ball'
This dog owner didn’t know much about the adder, the UK's only venomous snake, until it nearly killed her pooch. She rushed her beloved cocker spaniel, Harry, to the vet after its face started to swell 'like a ball', following a walk and what looked like a trouble-free encounter with a snake. Luckily, the dog owner was just on time to save her pet.
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
Watch this breathtaking rescue of an elephant and her calf in Thailand
Elephant CPR is amazing to witness. We're normally taught to leave nature alone, especially concerning animals big enough to maul or trample us or generally make surviving an encounter an odds game. But sometimes those wild animals need us, and this intense video of veterinarians in Thailand rescuing an elephant and her calf prove just that. On a rainy day in Thailand, a mama elephant and her baby got stuck in a drain before rescuers could get them out.
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
pumpkin.care
The 5 Best Dog Car Seats to Keep Your Pup Safe on the Road
Did you know that several states actually require dogs to be strapped in during car travel? But even if your state doesn’t require your dog to have a car seat, your dog’s safety should remain top of mind. There are tons of pet products that are extremely helpful during pet travel, and dog car seats are certainly no exception. But how do you know which one to pick?
dailypaws.com
Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed
Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Lamb Walking With a Wheelchair Is Total Cuteness Overload
The unfortunate reality is that just like humans, there are some animals that need assistance to walk. They might've lost a leg or even use in their legs. This proves to be a challenge for them to get up and move, which we all know is crucial to staying healthy. So what's an animal to do? Thankfully there are tools to help them out and it's beyond adorable!
Martha Stewart Mourns the Loss of Pet Peacocks Following Vicious Coyote Attack
In addition to being the unrivaled queen of homemaking, Martha Stewart is an accomplished businesswoman, a celebrated TV personality and author, a podcast host, and a multi-time guest on Comedy Central Roast. And to top off that impressive list of accomplishments, Martha is also an ardent lover of animals. Martha...
People
Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now
People who love dogs also tend to love spoiling them. After all, dogs are loyal companions, ready to greet you when you get home at the end of a long day. So there really never is a wrong time to treat your pup to some brand new toys, and shoppers are loving a 10-piece dog toy set from Amazon that you can snag on sale right now.
pethelpful.com
10 Benefits of Crate Training a Puppy
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. The benefits of crate training a puppy are various. Indeed, more and more dog breeders are starting to introduce their puppies to a crate from an early age. This simple training...
Reported toad in distress in airport parking lot was monitor lizard
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers on the island of Guernsey said they were called out for a report of a toad in an airport parking lot and arrived to find the animal was actually a monitor lizard. The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in...
Upworthy
In Quebec, it will soon be illegal to declaw a cat or dock a dog's ears or tail
In Quebec, one of Canada's thirteen provinces, a new law will prohibit "cosmetic surgeries" from being performed on pet cats and dogs. The law will make it illegal to declaw and devocalize cats and dogs and bans tail docking and ear cropping. The law will be enacted in 18 months. The regulation will be overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food. The ministry was motivated to introduce the law as a means to respect the welfare and safety of domestic animals and equines, CBC News reports.
petcreeks.com
12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs
How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
topdogtips.com
Review: PetSafe Cozy Up Sofa Ramp
Small breeds, senior pets, and dogs recovering from an injury need the help of a ramp to reach vehicles, beds and other furniture. Most pet owners don't think about the need for a pet ramp until their dog actually needs one. But, did you know that products like the PetSafe CozyUp Sofa Ramp are actually beneficial for dogs of every breed and age?
pethelpful.com
11 Tips for Training Livestock Guardian Dogs
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. Training Livestock Guardian Dogs Requires a Specialized Approach. Training livestock guardian dogs requires a specific, individualized approach considering how different these dogs are on various levels. For instance, these dogs were...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Found Foraging for Food, Transforms into a Happy Indoor Cat in 3 Days
A kitten who was found foraging for food, transformed into a happy indoor cat in just three days. When Little Wanderers NYC was informed about a number of kittens needing help, outside an Upholstery shop in the Bronx, New York, volunteers of the rescue sprang into action. The kittens were...
