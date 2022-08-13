ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Witt
MMA Fighting

Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now

Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc San Diego#Ko
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6: Week 4 post-fight press conference video

Season 6 Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series is in the books. UFC President Dana White, along with Tuesday’s contract winners, will speak with members of the media following the event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, which you can watch the live video above.
UFC
MMA Fighting

TUF 30 winner Julianna Miller explains journey from ‘Attempted’ to ‘Killer’ Miller

It was a jarring admission for a post-fight press conference, a fighter alluding with a laugh to an attempted murder charge. “He heard about some legal trouble I was in, and he said, ‘Hey, did you really try to do that to that guy?’” Juliana Miller said about her MMA coach. “I said, ‘Absolutely, and I would try to kill him again.’ He said, ‘Oh, you’re going to be a world champion, and your nickname is, ‘Attempted Killer Miller.’
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jose Aldo: T.J. Dillashaw’s feats in question after EPO suspension

T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t care if his reputation is tainted after failing a drug test for erythropoietin (EPO) and serving a two-year suspension but fellow UFC legend Jose Aldo wonders if he can still be great under a more script antidoping program. Dillashaw will attempt to regain the 135-pound championship...
UFC
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC San Diego

Marlon Vera has inserted himself in the UFC bantamweight title conversation following his monster knockout of Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego, but how much more work does he need to do before getting his championship opportunity?. This week, on an all-new edition of On To...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Kamaru Usman explains wanting 205-pound title: ‘I want to be respected’

Kamaru Usman is looking to leave no doubt when it comes to who the best fighter of all-time is. Fighting and winning is literally the key to carving out a lasting legacy in MMA, it’s just a matter of the fashion in which it’s done in along the way. Typically, the sport has seen champions like Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones establish themselves as some of the best ever by having long reigns within their divisions, taking out any and all comers.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Rory MacDonald announces retirement after 2022 PFL Playoffs exit

Rory MacDonald is stepping away from competition after a devastating loss. The former Bellator welterweight champion and longtime UFC contender announced his retirement on Sunday, one day after losing by first-round TKO to Dilano Taylor in the 2022 PFL semifinals. MacDonald, 33, broke the news via Instagram. “My time has...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC

Dana White admits the UFC made mistakes in regards to Shane Burgos moving on from the promotion. On Monday, the longtime featherweight contender revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed an exclusive deal with the Professional Fighters League after fighting out his contract with the UFC. “Hurricane” picked up a hard fought majority decision win over Charles Jourdain in July at UFC Long Island to enter free agency.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy