Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season

By Sam Murphy
 3 days ago
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

During joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, it has become clear to NFL Insider, Josina Anderson, that Tagovailoa and his two star receivers are beginning to establish that special connection. Anderson followed that up by saying, “But Tua, you could tell was absolutely just excited to be able to have Tyreek Hill on one side, Jaylen Waddle on the other… You can see the connection coming along.”

The Miami Dolphins may be the biggest surprise team in the NFL heading into 2022, and a large part of that is due to Nick Saban’s two former players.

