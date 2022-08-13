Read full article on original website
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a neighbor, a homeowner was alerted to a fire in their garage and they were able to call firefighters to prevent it from spreading to their home. Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of W. Malone on the south side of town around 1:28 a.m. Monday.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver escaped injury after losing control of his big rig on a rain-slick highway, then slamming into a Northeast Side restaurant overnight. The impact left the trailer section of the truck, which was loaded with Amazon packages, torn open like a...
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig appeared to have hydroplaned while heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m, according to San Antonio police. The truck...
SAN ANTONIO - A family is safe Monday morning after a fire spread inside their South Side garage. Firefighters say it was a quick-thinking neighbor who spotted the fire next door and alerted the neighbor that her home was catching on fire and called 911. The incident happened just before...
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers...
Loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato has served its last tuber to the community of Converse, the Express-News reports. The restaurant's owner cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and a lack of staffing as reasons for the closure. “We were making money, but only enough to pay the...
