San Antonio, TX

UPI News

50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
NAVASOTA, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Storage unit on west side burglarized

SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

