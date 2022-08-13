Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam
Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
The Suburban Times
A ‘typical’ day as a Sheriff’s Deputy
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with several deputies over the past few weeks and we recorded it all. Today, we’re taking a ride with Deputy Kevin Pressel. Also included: body-camera footage of Deputy Pressel apprehending a robbery suspect.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma FIRST 311 one-stop shop
City of Tacoma social media post. Our Tacoma FIRST 311 Customer Support Center provides a “one-stop shop” for non-emergency City services. Watch this video to learn how you can request services, ask questions or report things like potholes or abandoned vehicles through #Tacoma FIRST 311.
The Suburban Times
Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17
City of Puyallup announcement. The City is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss improvements to 10th ST SE (just south of E Main). The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in City Hall in the Council Chambers. At the meeting, staff and consultants will go over the proposed improvements to the north section of the street. Proposed improvements include 450 feet of sewer, storm, and water replacement. Also proposed are 250 feet of roadway repairs. Staff will discuss the background behind the project, share a design concept, and discuss right of way and construction easement needs. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions from attendees. To learn more, please contact Public Works Engineer Jessica Wilson at jjwilson@puyallupwa.gov.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Port of Tacoma on CityLine
Thank you, @CityofTacoma‘s CityLine for your conversation with Don Meyer, #PortofTacoma Commission President. Watch the discussion, featuring topics such as the Port’s economic impact and environmental work, here: bit.ly/3Pkfuf4.
The Suburban Times
Increases in Business License Fees Likely to Take Effect in January
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Tacoma is proposing to increase business license fees this fall. While the City has characterized this as a “modest 20% increase,” for certain businesses the fees will increase by a startling 500% . The proposed fee structure is set out in the Fact Sheet attached below. Business with gross revenue less than $1M will pay between $25-$300 (an increase of up to 20% ). For business with gross revenues between $1M and $5M the fee will go from $250 – $1000 (a 300% increase). And, for business with gross revenue over $5M the fee is proposed to be $1500 (a 500% increase). Below are documents related to this proposal.
The Suburban Times
Higher Education in Our Community: What Does the Future Hold?
Lakewood United announcement. Pierce College Chancellor Michele Johnson PhD will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, Aug 18th, 2022 (7:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Since 1977, Michele Johnson has been involved in the growth of Pierce College. She has been at the start of many programs...
The Suburban Times
Pierce College celebrates 55 years with Legacy of Excellence Gala this fall
Pierce College announcement. Pierce College invites the community to celebrate our past, present and future as we continue our commitment to providing quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world. The Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala celebrates our 55th anniversary and highlights the distinguished career of our chancellor, Dr. Michele Johnson, who retires at the end of 2022 after 45 years of service to Pierce College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Arts Live adds Live at 5! Salsa on the Square
Tacoma Arts Live announcement. Live at 5! Salsa on the Square will take place on Friday, August 26 (5-7 pm) at Theater Square on Broadway. This event is one of many this summer, fall, and beyond. Other events include:. The Infinite (An Out of this World Immersive Experience) running through...
The Suburban Times
Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August
Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
The Suburban Times
A Taste Of Home
Submitted by the Tacoma Refugee Choir. Please help us celebrate A Taste of Home! This fun, taste-filled evening (August 27, 2022, 4:30-7:00 pm) will be at the beautiful Photo Acres (6816 104th St W, Puyallup, WA 98373), a 7.5 acre property that includes a stage, firepit, stunning flowers, a lovely dinner tent, lawn games, and a beautiful forested space to explore.
The Suburban Times
PCTV: Look, Listen & Learn
Pierce County TV social media post. Check out Look, Listen & Learn, an early learning television show that supports the emotional well-being of BIPOC families by offering fun, in-home learning tools for 3-8 years olds. New episodes play on PCTV: Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Final Curran Orchard Summer Concert August 18
We’re back! Join us for great music and fun during the 2022 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring the whole family, blankets and picnics (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks). August 18...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Summer Concert Series
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Concert Series will be held at Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM unless otherwise stipulated. August 17 – Joey Jewell (Sinatra in the Sands) August 24 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis) August 31 –...
Comments / 0