ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city will is considering new rules that would help local residents purchase abandoned properties in their neighborhoods, especially if they plan to turn them into owner-occupied homes.

Louisville’s Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are empty lots, the Courier Journal reported.

Over the past 10 years, Louisville has worked to transform the thousands of abandoned properties that have plagued its lowest-income neighborhoods into affordable homes, new businesses and community gardens. But many of the properties have been sold to outside developers. Now the Landbank Authority plans to vote on a range of policy and program revisions aimed at giving preference to residents who live near the properties, as well as people who plan to turn them into owner-occupied homes.

The changes follow a two-year racial equity review of the Authority’s programs, conducted in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests. Their goal is to increase homeownership among Black residents. The Authority is asking for input on the proposals before voting on them next month.

Homeownership provides an “opportunity for financial wealth not only for themselves but for their families,” said Rev. Jamesetta Ferguson, a member of the Authority’s board and senior pastor at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. “And so to make all of this happen, there are a vast array of new programs that have been established, and we are asking for community input.”

The proposed changes include establishing a $1 million Landbank Homeownership Improvement Fund to assist with the cost of rehabbing properties and revising applicant eligibility to include long-term renters, who could purchase vacant lots on their blocks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of Varshan Brown’s darkened home in Woodbine, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Savannah, just before 5 a.m. on May 4, 2021. The officers had a warrant to search the house for drugs. Brown’s cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, was killed by bullets as deputies and Brown fired guns at each other. Brown was wounded and later charged with crimes. Local prosecutors brought no charges against the deputies after concluding they were justified in using deadly force. Lawyers for James’ family say there are striking parallels between this case and the 2020 raid by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, that left Taylor dead. In both cases, officers arrived in the middle of the night and forced their way into homes with little to no warning. And each case involved a shootout that killed an unarmed Black woman.
WOODBINE, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy