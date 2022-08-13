Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WBOY
GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
WBOY
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
247Sports
WATCH: Thursday could be the turning point in quarterback battle
West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia Football Hosts a 7th Grader for a Visit
The early bird gets the worm. We’ve all heard it before, and apparently West Virginia football is taking the old adage to a new level. Over the weekend the Mountaineers hosted Austan Christiaan, a quarterback from the 2028 class who will be a seventh grader this season. On the...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 C Matthew Gilhool to Unofficially Visit WVU This Weekend
2024 center Matthew Gilhool will be unofficially visiting West Virginia on Saturday, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports. Gilhool is a 6-foot-10 prospect from Elizabethtown, PA. Gilhool is heading into his junior season at Elizabethtown Area High School. Gilhool also plays for Philly Pride on the AAU circuit. West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer to Gilhool back on July 25. The Pennsylvania native has picked up offers from Bryant, Mississippi State, Penn State, Rutgers and St. John’s. Gilhool visited Penn State back in June and has interest from many high-major schools around the country.
WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive
If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Jerry West and Rod Thorn to introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame induction
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Fellow West Virginia basketball legends and Hall of Famers, Jerry West and Rod Thorn, will introduce WVU head coach Bob Huggins when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. After 916 wins, two NCAA National Coach of the Year awards, and two Final Four appearances, Huggy Bear’s induction is well overdue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOY
Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Make it four times for Jordan Brewster. The Big 12 announced its 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Monday, and WVU’s premier defender was the only Mountaineer to make the list. This is Brewster’s fourth appearance on the list in five seasons. The fifth-year center-back has been a...
WBOY
WVU men’s soccer picked to win Sun Belt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 6 WVU men’s soccer is the preseason favorite to place first in the Sun Belt Conference, according to the league’s preseason poll. West Virginia, which is entering its inaugural season of competition in the Sun Belt, placed first in the preseason poll with 75 total points and five first-place votes. The poll, which is comprised of votes from all nine of the league’s head coaches, was released Monday.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOY
WVU holds open house for veterans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU held an open house for student veterans on Tuesday, their first event of the year for their veteran students. The event is designed to acquaint student veterans with the resources available to them through the university and the Department of Veteran Affairs. WVU has...
WBOY
Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he...
WBOY
WATCH: Mic’d up moments from 2022 Fan Day
Gold and Blue Nation mic’d up West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown, along with players Dante Stills, James Gmiter, and Tony Mathis at 2022 Fan Day at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Click on each of the videos for the top mic’d up moments from Fan Day.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Eliminating free parking will worsen economic pressure on students
Finding free parking in Morgantown already seemed like an impossible feat for students. Now, with a parking fee at the Coliseum, it will only get worse. Earlier this month, University officials announced they would be adding a parking fee at the Coliseum to pay for ongoing construction and maintenance. And it's unclear whether the fee will be here to stay in future years.
WDTV
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
WBOY
Upshur County schools first day on campus
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first day on campus for schools in Upshur County was on Aug. 16. Students in transitioning grades like 6th, going into middle school, attended half a day Tuesday by themselves to learn how to use their lockers, and get familiar with the area. All...
Comments / 0