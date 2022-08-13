West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.

