gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
GM just pulled the sheets on the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison, expanding the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 lineup with a fresh next-level off-roader that follows in the footsteps of the Chevy Colorado ZR2. Built in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison elevates...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon To Feature New Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 2023 GMC Canyon offers several notable enhancements over the outgoing second-generation model, from wider front and rear tracks to revised exterior and interior styling, new technology and more. This long list of improvements also includes an updated version of the GM eight-speed automatic that addresses many of the transmission’s shortcomings.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Units Shipped Without Hood Insulators
GM has decided to ship certain 2022 Chevy Colorado units to dealerships without hood insulation, likely due to an ongoing shortage of insulation material or another related component. In a communication sent to dealers this week, GM confirmed some 2022 Chevy Colorado units would leave its Wentzville plant in Missouri...
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
gmauthority.com
Exploding Chevy Traverse Airbag Triggers Lawsuit In Michigan
A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors in Michigan over claims that a defective airbag contributed to the death of a woman who was involved in a crash in her Chevy Traverse mid-size crossover last summer. According to an Associated Press report, Michigan resident Marlene Beaudoin was driving her...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 GMC Canyon has made its big debut, introducing an all-new third generation for the midsize pickup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 with these first real-world pictures. This 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 looks great out on the blacktop, rolling in a...
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
gmauthority.com
Here Are All The 2023 Chevy Colorado Paint Colors
The 2023 Chevy Colorado launches a brand-new third generation for the pickup, introducing a long list of changes and upgrades over the previous second-gen model. Now, we’re taking a closer look at all eight of the available 2023 Chevy Colorado paint colors. Of the eight exterior paint options offered...
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys
The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 With Gold Components Will Make You Stop & Stare
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has rocked the motorcycle market ever since it first came out way back in 1990. While its brawny appearance plays a key role in its popularity, equal credit also goes to the bike’s likable riding dynamics and thumping heart. All this, however, was a bit...
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express Sales Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States and Canada, but decreased in Mexico by just one unit, during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 12,687 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 1 percent compared to 12,552 units sold in Q2 2021.
Chevy Has Cunning Plan To Get Ferrari Owners Into A New Z06
Priced from $106,395, there's no denying the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an expensive piece of machinery. But upon further inspection, you soon realize it's a veritable bargain. The 5.5-liter V8 produces 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, which is up there with some supercars costing three times as much.
