‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
L.A. Deputy Who Took Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Remains at Crash Site Says ‘He Has No Regrets’
The Los Angeles deputy who whipped out his phone and snapped photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains says he has absolutely no regrets about his actions…I beg your pardon? Sir, I need you to go find some remorse! On the third
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?
It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the...
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell in awe after Bronny James goes viral with epic dunk
Bronny James went viral on Monday after throwing down a sweet dunk on ESPN, eliciting reaction from his dad, Donovan Mitchell and many others on social media.
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Yardbarker
Insider Suggests The NBA Is Expecting Kevin Durant To Get Traded After The Brooklyn Nets Are Left Off Christmas Day Schedule
We are in the final months before the NBA comes back to our screens and planning for the 2022-23 season is underway. Teams have already shaped their rosters for next season but some key moves can still be made around the league. Players like Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
FanSided
