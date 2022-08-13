Read full article on original website
WVNews
With two weeks to go, questions remain for WVU football outlook
About this time of year, an eclipse occurs. Not one of a celestial object, such as the Sun or the Moon, but rather the one that falls over the practice fields of college football teams.
WVNews
Community Music Program at West Virginia University now accepting registrations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now registering students for the term that begins Aug. 29. The program is open to everyone, including beginners, amateurs and performers of all ages and levels, and it isn't necessary to be a WVU student.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education renews therapy contracts, notes GameChanger development
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session that featured several personnel items. The board renewed a contract with Milestones & Music LLC for services that include music therapy.
WVNews
3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
WVNews
Benjamin Pete Blake
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit …
WVNews
LC Golf battles opponents, weather
Lewis County High School’s golf team has been in action in recent weeks and have battled the wet weather as much as opponents so far with two cancellations out of four scheduled matches. The team opened the season on Aug. 2 when they hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Liberty High at...
WVNews
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
WVNews
Fairmont State’s College of Nursing to continue White Coat Ceremony tradition
Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. in Falcon Center Gym 1. The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice. During the ceremony, the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty, with the ceremony concluding with the recitation of the Nurses Pledge.
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WVNews
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition
The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
WVNews
UPDATE: Interstate 79 lanes closed after wreck, truck fire in Marion County, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — The medical examiner and multiple emergency units were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a wreck near the South Fairmont exit on Interstate 79, according to a Marion County 911 supervisor. A tractor-trailer burst into flames after the wreck near the construction...
WVNews
LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system
Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
WVNews
OBIT James Hott.jpg
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
WVNews
Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year
All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
WVNews
Worthy of a celebration
Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
WVNews
A wise investment
We’re glad to see a program announced by Gov. Jim Justice back in June make its way to Lewis County. Thanks to a grant from EMS WV: Answer the Call Initiative, the Lewis County Emergency Squad will offer EMT training free of charge.
WVNews
LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members
The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
WVNews
Grant application window nearing for VFDs
At the August meeting of the Lewis County Firefighters Association, Jackson’s Mill VFD Chief Steve Byers Jr., who is a member of the State Fire Commission, said the opportunity to apply for fire marshal grants ends September 15. VFDs that apply can be awarded up to $6,000. Byers said...
WVNews
Lewis County Fair Pageant scheduled for August 20
The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageants will be held this weekend at Lewis County High School Auditorium. 42 contestants total will be competing to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year. Saturday will be the Teen, Queen, Ms., and Mrs. Pageant. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the...
