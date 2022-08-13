ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
WVNews

LC Golf battles opponents, weather

Lewis County High School’s golf team has been in action in recent weeks and have battled the wet weather as much as opponents so far with two cancellations out of four scheduled matches. The team opened the season on Aug. 2 when they hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Liberty High at...
WVNews

Fairmont State’s College of Nursing to continue White Coat Ceremony tradition

Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. in Falcon Center Gym 1. The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice. During the ceremony, the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty, with the ceremony concluding with the recitation of the Nurses Pledge.
WVNews

4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition

The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
WVNews

LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system

Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
WVNews

OBIT James Hott.jpg

NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
WVNews

Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year

All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
WVNews

Worthy of a celebration

Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
WVNews

A wise investment

We’re glad to see a program announced by Gov. Jim Justice back in June make its way to Lewis County. Thanks to a grant from EMS WV: Answer the Call Initiative, the Lewis County Emergency Squad will offer EMT training free of charge.
WVNews

LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members

The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
WVNews

Grant application window nearing for VFDs

At the August meeting of the Lewis County Firefighters Association, Jackson’s Mill VFD Chief Steve Byers Jr., who is a member of the State Fire Commission, said the opportunity to apply for fire marshal grants ends September 15. VFDs that apply can be awarded up to $6,000. Byers said...
WVNews

Lewis County Fair Pageant scheduled for August 20

The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageants will be held this weekend at Lewis County High School Auditorium. 42 contestants total will be competing to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year. Saturday will be the Teen, Queen, Ms., and Mrs. Pageant. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the...
