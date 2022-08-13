NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- We rarely see a Super Bowl runner-up return to the NFL’s biggest stage (nearly one-third of them haven’t reached the postseason the following year)—but those teams didn’t have Joe Burrow. There’s a new weight on expectations on Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals; in The New Normal, Conor Orr profiles the NFL’s newest superstar and his constant crusade just to be himself even as everything has changed around him. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, who is featured on a special flip cover for Sports Illustrated’s college football preview, spoke with Pat Forde about his dream offseason—and returning to his dream role—after winning the 2021 College Football National Championship with the Bulldogs. The NFL and College Football Preview Issue is on sale tomorrow on newsstands and at SI.com/issues, with more features below. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005193/en/ Sports Illustrated’s Football Preview Issue is available at SI.com and on newsstands tomorrow. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO