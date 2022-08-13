Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountrynow.com
'Backyard Games' Raffle winner announced
Potsdam Athletics Booster Club had a “Backyard Games” Raffle during the recent Potsdam’s SummerFest. The winner was Kay Weller, pictured above. She won a handmade cornhole board set, ladder ball game, Spike Ball game, and a Kan Jam set. Picture was taken by Booster Club Representative Sarah Bullard.
northcountrynow.com
Greek goddesses in Canton
These four Greek goddesses took part earlier this year in "Greek Mythology Day" at Siena Academy. Students dressed up as Greek gods and goddesses. Greek Mythology, Greek Civilization and Culture is part of the Classical Studies curriculum. From left are Bitsy Olsen, Sybil Sutton, Emma Conklin, and Mia DiMatteo. Photo Courtesy of Siena Academy.
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
northcountrynow.com
Potsdam Public Museum receives donation
Tools used by Edwin McCormick (1840-1921), who was a Potsdam wheelwright, inventor, blacksmith and Civil War veteran, were recently donated to the Potsdam Public Museum. .From left, examining some of the tools, are Hans Kuno, Mary Gilbert, Hunter Crary, museum staff, Stan Maine, Civil War enthusiast, and Sanders. For more details, see earlier story. Photo submitted by Mimi Van Deusen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northcountrynow.com
Major League Fishing Tournament in Massena
The six-day Major League TITLE Pro Circuit championship kicked off this morning (Aug. 16) at Massena Intake. The event is drawing 50 anglers from across the country. Here, onlookers watch the competitors take off at 7 a.m. For more, see earlier story. NCNow photo.
Comments / 0