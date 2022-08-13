Read full article on original website
Greg Young
3d ago
Maybe now they will start making these bike riders obey the law!!! Many of them weave in and out of traffic and act like they own yhe road!!!
Wolverine, MI
3d ago
They want to be apart of the road but don’t want to obey the laws of it. If you can’t, stay off of it. People like this that are going to make it where you have to have a bicycle license before you know it.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating after teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, which is near South Jackson Street.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
wdrb.com
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
wdrb.com
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
Wave 3
Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
