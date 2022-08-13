Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Brief: Southern Magnolia Charities to host comedy event this Saturday
MILTON, Ga. — Southern Magnolia Charities is hosting “Comedy on the Green at Crabapple Market” Saturday, Aug. 20, to fundraise for four local charities. Southern Magnolia Charities, based in Milton, is a non-profit organization founded in 2018. It actively serves people in North Georgia through fundraising events and donations, making philanthropic grants and providing services or support that contribute to the health and vitality of the community.
appenmedia.com
168-year-old Ebenezer church breaks ground on ‘state-of-the-art’ facility
ROSWELL, Ga. — It was seven years ago when Sharon Thacker found Ebenezer Methodist Church. “I used to drive by and see this little white church on the corner and thought to myself, ‘One day I’m gonna go in there,’” Thacker said. “Then one day I did, and I never left.”
appenmedia.com
Stage Door Theatre to return for 49th season
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody will return for its 49th season this fall with a diverse slate of performances at home and throughout the Atlanta area. Season 49 at the Stage Door Theatre with include five mainstage productions, four performances by students of the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy, and more than six Saturday community performances in Atlanta.
appenmedia.com
Miss Mary's Ice Cream Crankin' returns Aug. 28
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Drake House’s 18th annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, with all proceeds going toward its mission to end homelessness in the community. The all-you-can-eat ice cream event will be from 2-4 p.m. at First Baptist Roswell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
appenmedia.com
Intermediate Pottery at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
Mondays 7:00-9:00pm August 15 – September 19, 2022. Tuesdays 6:30-8:30pm August 16 – September 20, 2022. Intermediate students will continue to develop their skill and techniques by pursuing their own projects using the wheel, hand building, or a combination of techniques. This class is best suited for students with previous clay experience. All supplies are included. For artists ages 13+
appenmedia.com
Registration opens soon for fall scarecrow fundraiser
ROSWELL, Ga. — Organized by Roswell Woman’s Club, the “scariest” competition and fundraiser of the year is returning to benefit education and nonprofits in North Fulton County. Registration for Roswell Woman’s Club fifth annual BOO Y’all Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell will open Friday, Aug....
appenmedia.com
Brief: Spruill Center schedules cultural arts event
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Spruill Center for the Arts is hosting Pop Up in the Plaza, a free community event Aug. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Spruill Center on the Dunwoody Cultural Arts campus. Spruill is a private, non-profit art center that offers high-quality instruction provided by professional...
appenmedia.com
Podcast: Luke Combs does not do Pilates
If you are one of those moms or dads that is getting ready to send their kid off to college, then this is the episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast for you. But first, Caddy and Donna decide it is finally time to settle the debate about whether an owl can sit criss cross applesauce. So, they do what anyone would do: call the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell, Georgia and just ask. Tom had no idea what he was in for when he went to work today and answered the phone, but we do get some answers. Eventually. Sort of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta dog and its owner bitten at Wills Park
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman and dog were injured in late July after reportedly being bitten by another dog at the Waggy World dog park in Alpharetta. Alpharetta Police and EMS responded to the Alpharetta Community Center on July 29 and were told the woman and dog had been attacked by another dog without warning while playing at the park.
appenmedia.com
Burglars steal products at North Point Best Buy
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — For the second time in a month, the Best Buy on North Point Drive in Alpharetta has been burglarized by thieves who ripped the store’s back door off to gain entry and steal products. Alpharetta Police responded to the store on July 31 and were...
appenmedia.com
PUBLIC NOTICE
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smart phone Go to: https://zoom.usMeeting ID: 882 9772 6084Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US August 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. PURPOSE:. Restaurant. Consumption on...
appenmedia.com
Hacker disrupts systems at Forsyth County medical office
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On July 25, Forsyth County deputies responded to reports that the computer system of a medical office had been hacked. According to a report, a practice representative told deputies they had been alerted by community partners that suspicious emails were being sent out through the practices email system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
appenmedia.com
Stolen checks from Alpharetta business altered to perpetrate fraud
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta business owner who sent two checks through the mail in late June has reported that he was defrauded by thieves who stole and forged both checks. A local business mailed an $810 and $952 check through the Webb Bridge Road post office to an...
appenmedia.com
Gilvin says tax negotiations with Fulton County not going well
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin reported this week that negotiations with Fulton County over the countywide local option sales tax are not going well. Speaking at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting, Gilvin said leaders representing Fulton County’s 15 cities have met with negotiators twice since the county proposed increasing the share of sales tax distributions it receives by more than 600 percent over what it has been getting over the past 10 years.
appenmedia.com
Death Notices - Week of August 11, 2022
Linda Gail Barron Chastain Jarvis, 73, of Cumming passed away, July 30. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory. Euna Lee Shirley, 89, passed away on July 22, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Billie Jean Waggoner, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away July 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man charged $44,000 for computer services
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man who contracted for computer help through an online service, reportedly had more than $44,000 stolen from him by the company. According to an Alpharetta Police incident report, the man intended to pay the company “Safe Tee Soft” $180 for computer services, but when it came time for payment, the company allegedly changed the total amount to $44,180.
appenmedia.com
Cumming man arrested for possession of opium
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Cumming man found sleeping in a car parked in Dunwoody was arrested last week for possession of opium, fentanyl and multiple warrants. Dunwoody police incident reports said that the man was found at about 1:30 a.m. on July 26, sleeping in a Mercedes Benz parked off Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody.
appenmedia.com
Marietta woman charged with attempted fraud in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers arrested a Cobb County woman on July 20, after she allegedly attempted to make fraudulent withdraws from a Regions Bank using a fake identity. According to Dunwoody Police Reports, officers responded to the Regions Bank on Mount Vernon Road and were told that...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody Police charge man for stealing tires
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was arrested by the Dunwoody Police Department on July 22 for multiple felonies, after officers allegedly found him removing tires from a vehicle at an apartment complex off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. According to an incident report, officers found the man removing the tire at...
appenmedia.com
IV Therapy for COVID-19 recovery: What you should know
Your immune system has gone through the wringer fighting COVID-19, and the amount of energy and stress it takes to fight through can be harsh. Much like a serious flu or other long-term sickness, symptoms can linger for months afterward. Depending on your age and health, these symptoms can feel like they will go on forever.
Comments / 0