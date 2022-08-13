If you are one of those moms or dads that is getting ready to send their kid off to college, then this is the episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast for you. But first, Caddy and Donna decide it is finally time to settle the debate about whether an owl can sit criss cross applesauce. So, they do what anyone would do: call the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell, Georgia and just ask. Tom had no idea what he was in for when he went to work today and answered the phone, but we do get some answers. Eventually. Sort of.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO