Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES TO CONDUCT ENHANCED PATROLS
Beginning Monday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. A release said crash data from the Oregon Department...
Thieves break into lookout, steal ODF equipment, disable fire camera
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who broke into a fire lookout tower near Prospect and stole Oregon Department of Forestry equipment.
theashlandchronicle.com
Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras
PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area. Two men broke into the tower on Sunday afternoon around 12:45. The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A transient was jailed for reported disorderly conduct, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 5:20 p.m. the 30-year old woman was reported to be trespassing at a business near the Interstate 5 southbound Edenbower Boulevard interchange. At that time, employees wanted her trespassed from the property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
KVAL
Police: Street Crimes Unit arrests man firing shots in neighborhood
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say on Monday, August 15 at 8:52 p.m., they received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. EPD...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she fled from police on Monday. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 30-year old, who had a warrant for her arrest, was seen by an off-duty officer at a business on Northwest Aviation Drive. As an on-duty officer arrived, the suspect got into her vehicle and drove away. The officer followed the woman and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Highway 199 reopened east of Selma after crash with guardrail
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Highway 199 east of Selma is reopened as a driver is getting medical treatment for an afternoon crash. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says just before 1pm IVFD, American Medical Response (AMR)-Josephine County, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Josephine County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the area of Circle W Drive on Hwy 199 near Selma for a vehicle going through the guardrail and into a creek.
kezi.com
Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS BURNING
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged reckless burning by Roseburg Police late Friday. An RPD report said just before midnight officers responded to the tennis courts in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after a caller said a fire had started on the air conditioning unit. Officers spoke with people in the area and developed a suspect. The 37-year old was located and identified. He was also charged with a parole violation and was held without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BREAKING INTO A VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly breaking into a vehicle early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:40 a.m. the 32-year allegedly entered a vehicle in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and stole various items from inside. He was identified as a suspect, located and subsequently assisted officers with retrieving the stolen items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED RESISTING ARREST INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged resisting arrest incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:10 a.m. while officers were investigating a possible DUII in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, an uninvolved male allegedly approached and attacked one of the officers. A struggle ensued and the man reportedly grabbed the officer’s pistol. The report said the officers were able to pin the man on the ground until other officers were able to handcuff him. The 40-year old sustained minor injuries to his face, which required stitching at the emergency room before he was transported to Corrections. The suspect continued to be uncooperative there and refused to be identified. One officer sustained a physical injury to his hand as a result of the arrest.
KTVL
One arrest made at unlicensed cannabis grow connected with drug trafficking ring
Central Point — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT raided an unlicensed cannabis grow early Friday morning, Aug 12, assisting the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives. IMET called in the JCSO SWAT team after estimating an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.
KDRV
SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
oregontoday.net
Missing Girls Located in Douglas Co., Aug. 15
UPDATE: Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have been located and are no longer considered missing. On Thursday, June 11, 2022, deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. Deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts. Further investigation revealed that Smith and Gibson had in fact been together. Deputies located Gibson later in the evening and returned to her guardian. On Friday, June 12, 2022, deputies spoke with Smith again who confirmed she had been with the juvenile and was untruthful when she previously provided statements to deputies. Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail where she was lodged for Custodial Interference in the First Degree.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
kptv.com
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
Comments / 2