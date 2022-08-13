Reputed Waterbury gang member sentenced after stealing trooper’s car, found with drugs, prosecutors say

Read full article on original website
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
Bristol Press
Hartford man charged in Plainville bank robbery to have case prosecuted in higher court
PLAINVILLE – The case against a man charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery has been transferred to where the most serious matters in the area are prosecuted. Alston Phillips, 27, of Hartford, appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Monday. During the hearing,...
Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police
Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
Eyewitness News
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say
The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club. The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club. Police responded to the area of...
Man accused of abusing children facing additional charges
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges. Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to […]
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner
Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
WTNH.com
New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
Missing Man Found Driving Stolen Minivan While Intoxicated In Westbrook, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was reported missing is accused of stealing a minivan and driving while intoxicated. Troopers in Middlesex County responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side. Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Man charged with operating illegal gambling house in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth police have arrested a man in connection with operating an illegal gambling house. On May 19, 2022, officers responded to a house on South Main Street for the report of a disturbance where someone reported they were assaulted. When officers arrived, they discovered an underground gambling house. Officers saw poker […]
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Naugatuck woman accused of burglary, biting officer
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman was arrested after burglarizing a home while intoxicated and biting an officer, police said. The Naugatuck Police Department responded to a home on Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a possible burglary and later discovered a suspect who had fled the scene on foot. The suspect, later […]
Arrests made following Dutchess County police chase, school bus crash
Two arrests were made over the weekend in connection to a multivehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Two men stabbed on Pratt Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
Police Seek Witnesses Of Fiery 2-Vehicle I-91 Crash That Killed Driver In East Windsor
A driver was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on a highway in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on I-91 near Exit 44 in East Windsor at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police. A southbound 2017 Kenworth truck and another southbound vehicle...
