Lubbock, TX

KCBD

2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot 'n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot 'n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot 'n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot 'n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview's Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department's Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
fox34.com

Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cooler for all, wet for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
LUBBOCK, TX

