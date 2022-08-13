Read full article on original website
One seriously hurt in crash outside of Idalou
IDALOU, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday on US Highway 62/82 and County Road 3500, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a car lost control and hit a tree just before 12:45 p.m. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to DPS for more information.
Initial reports indicate stabbing in Central Lubbock, LPD says details not yet confirmed
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after reports of a stabbing in the 1800 block of 38th Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. While police did initially say it was a stabbing, LPD later said the exact nature of the altercation had not yet been confirmed. The call came […]
KCBD
2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover Saturday near North Loop 289 and the Interstate. Police say Dennis Gathungu was going the wrong way on the the loop when he left the road, hit a light pole and rolled several times.
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front […]
LPD update: Overnight police pursuit turns into crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested following a pursuit that led to a crash on Thursday night. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including two existing warrants. The Lubbock Police Department said they received a burglary in progress call at Southern Shingles, in the 1100 block of East 50th Street. Officers […]
Cooler for all, wet for some
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s to host Teachers on the Rise kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s have partnered to host the 11th annual Teachers on the Rise kickoff event. The event will be on Aug 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets at 11310 Slide Rd. To celebrate the kickoff, the two companies will be...
