Read full article on original website
Sandy Davis
3d ago
a hair day go they're going to try and scare all the people that moved in Florida well go ahead scare maybe they'll move back out the hurricanes going to come and wipe you out blow your house over tear your roof off hahaha
Reply(2)
6
Brad
3d ago
Of course we are under control. No shutdowns, no riots, thanks Governer Ron!
Reply
23
Sandy Davis
3d ago
some people just can't get Trump out of their head when they should be thinking about Pulaski very boy Mikey and all the rest of the communist and most of all Joe boy sending all your hard-earned tax money out of the United States and taking us
Reply
8
Related
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern
MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: System East Of Florida Is Nothing To Worry About
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system hovering east of Florida in the Atlantic is nothing to worry about, according to the National Hurricane Center in its Monday morning update. While in a location that often spells doom and gloom — or at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
While speaking about teacher recruitment efforts in Pasco County, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Florida's new curriculum and efforts to keep indoctrination and ideology out of the state's schools, and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
NEXT Weather Alert Day due to afternoon storms, some with heavy rain
MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather team has declared Monday a Next Weather Alert Day as another round of storms will develop later with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. A few storms may turn strong. The rain chance remains high due to plenty of moisture and a west-southwesterly steering flow that will help to focus storms over on the east coast areas in the afternoon and likely into the evening. Wwidespread intense storms will impact Broward and Miami-Dade between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The worst weather is expected to occur during...
This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
Florida Destination Named Among the "15 Most Beautiful" in the United States
The United States arguably gives beauty-seekers plenty from which to choose. From the country's waterfront coasts to its mountain ranges and its desserts, there is something for every taste.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 37