Norman, OK

Fox News

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy jokes brother's Oklahoma resignation will provide 'good chapter' for future book

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a "racially charged word" multiple times. Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a "shameful and hurtful" word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.
The Spun

Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday

Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
247Sports

2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas

1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
247Sports

New four star offer Markeis Barrett talks connection with Eagles

Boston College was the latest school to offer '24 four star athlete Markeis Barrett out of Webb School of Knoxville (TN). The offer went out late last week from Personnel and Recruiting analyst Joshua Pierre Jean to Barrett who is currently rated 407 nationally and the 42nd ranked athlete. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Marshall and Miami (OH.
247Sports

On The Beat Live: Camp Comes to a Close

This week in Carolina Football comes at you fast with the latest InsideCarolina.com On The Beat Live! podcast hosted by Tommy Ashley. Beat writers Adam Smith and Ross Martin join Ashley and producer John Bauman for a look into Mack Brown’s team as the Heels prepare for their Week Zero matchup against Florida A&M on Aug. 27.
247Sports

Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail

Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
247Sports

WATCH: Tennessee practices again to begin second half of preseason

The Tennessee football team practiced again Wednesday morning as the Vols turned their attention to the second half of their preseason schedule. Their season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State is now a little more than two weeks away, and Tennessee is approaching the official end of preseason camp, with fall-semester classes scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
247Sports

5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
