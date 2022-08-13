Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy jokes brother's Oklahoma resignation will provide 'good chapter' for future book
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a "racially charged word" multiple times. Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a "shameful and hurtful" word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.
Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage
Both players and coaches, Venables said, failed to reach "the standard" in a recent practice, but the team bounced back and had a productive live scrimmage.
Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday
Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
Oklahoma's Freshman Offensive Line Trio Biding Time Ahead of the 2022 Season
Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton and Gunnar Allen's work ethic has impressed Bill Bedenbaugh since arriving in Norman as true freshmen.
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong issues crystal ball for OU to land 4-star DB Makari Vickers
On the heels of a commitment from 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to trend in a positive direction for another player projected to play defensive back in Brent Venables’ defense. This time, it’s four-star defensive back Makari Vickers. Out of Tallahassee, Florida, Makari Vickers...
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy chides Texas, Oklahoma for move to SEC
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has aired out his opinions on Texas and Oklahoma's move to SEC and took those thoughts one step further this week, questioning the two blue bloods' reasoning for the jump from the Big 12. "Let's just cut to the chase. They made a choice to...
ESPN
Legendary Texas Longhorns FB Steve Worster, inspiration for wishbone offense, dies at 73
Steve Worster, a two-time All-American at Texas and the bruising fullback who was the inspiration for the creation of the wishbone offense that came to dominate college football in the 1970s and '80s, died on Saturday at 73. Texas announced Worster's death in a release on Sunday. Worster, who was...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas
1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
New four star offer Markeis Barrett talks connection with Eagles
Boston College was the latest school to offer '24 four star athlete Markeis Barrett out of Webb School of Knoxville (TN). The offer went out late last week from Personnel and Recruiting analyst Joshua Pierre Jean to Barrett who is currently rated 407 nationally and the 42nd ranked athlete. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Marshall and Miami (OH.
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
On The Beat Live: Camp Comes to a Close
This week in Carolina Football comes at you fast with the latest InsideCarolina.com On The Beat Live! podcast hosted by Tommy Ashley. Beat writers Adam Smith and Ross Martin join Ashley and producer John Bauman for a look into Mack Brown’s team as the Heels prepare for their Week Zero matchup against Florida A&M on Aug. 27.
Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail
Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
WATCH: Tennessee practices again to begin second half of preseason
The Tennessee football team practiced again Wednesday morning as the Vols turned their attention to the second half of their preseason schedule. Their season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State is now a little more than two weeks away, and Tennessee is approaching the official end of preseason camp, with fall-semester classes scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season
Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
GPC 3-2-1: Kansas State defense steps to the fore
The ability to fly to the football and make reaction plays may have arrived in Week 8 of the college football season. Kansas State had been dinged for 101 points in three.
247Sports
