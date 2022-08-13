4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon on Indian River Road.

Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.

One vehicle caught on fire and began to extend to another vehicle. Everyone was able to exit their vehicles.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.