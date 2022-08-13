ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQXzx_0hGIalWt00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon on Indian River Road.

Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.

One vehicle caught on fire and began to extend to another vehicle. Everyone was able to exit their vehicles.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed due to fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city. The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Cbn
WAVY News 10

Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy