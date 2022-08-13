Tulsa National Little League Team celebrated by Academy
By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
3 days ago
The Tulsa Little League Team is being celebrated across the country for its good sportsmanship.
Isiah Jarvis hugged the opposing team's distressed pitcher after the pitcher accidentally hit him with a pitch.
The head coach, Sean Kouplen, told 2 News, “the team is phenomenal. I mean they have the biggest hearts. All week long they were befriending the other kids and cheering them on and giving them hugs. I mean that’s their personality anyway, and then obviously the hug heard round the world, has made quite an impact and it makes us very, very proud”
Now that the team is back home, they are being celebrated again.
While the team didn't bring home the gold, the Tulsa Little League Team received a big thank you from the Tulsa Drillers and Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Brooke Ouzts, Sr. Regional Marketing Specialist for Academy, said, “we really enjoyed seeing the good sportsmanship and we wanted to recognize that good sportsmanship and encourage them to continue to do what they’re doing out there on the field”
Each player of the Tulsa Little League Team received $100 to buy whatever they wanted from Academy.
Academy and the Tulsa Drillers hosted this shopping spree as a way to show the team that being a good player means more than winning games.
Coach Kouplen said, “it’s very important to us to always remain positive, always build them up, never yell at them, never scream at them. Explain to them that they can be friends off the field and still great competitors on the field, you know you don’t have to be one or the other”.
Coach Kouplen said he had to give the credit to the parents.
He said these boys show respect on and off the field, and that teaching didn't come from him.
One player, Hunter Hidges, said, “I didn’t know he was gonna do it and we met Bubs in the hotel and we’re good friends with him so I knew he wasn’t gonna get up and be mad at him. I knew he was gonna be nice to him”.
Several parents said they're so proud of their boys for not only being a good teammates but also being a good human being no matter what the scoreboard.
The boys said it was fun making friends with all of the other teams and even though they didn't come home champions, it's safe to say they've won all the hearts both home and away.
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa little league baseball player is headed to the Little League World Series despite coming up short in the team's regional final. Zay Jarvis's viral sportsmanship moment drew reactions from across the country when he consoled an opposing pitcher who hit him during an at-bat at the Southwest Regional Final in Waco last week. Jarvis's team didn't advance, but he'll still head to the LLWS according to a post on Facebook on Monday.
Tulsa, Oklahoma (15 Aug 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to the Hard Rock Tulsa August 17th. This is the third stop of the 2022 Circuit season. The 2020 schedule was cut short due to COVID, but now the Circuit returns to the first of its two stops at the Tulsa Hard Rock. The stop includes 16 events and concludes with the $1,700 Main Event, Friday August 26th.
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
TULSA, Okla. – The iconic Alice Cooper, known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock, is making his way to Tulsa and performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $89.50 and go on...
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Bluford Starr was one of the outstanding pioneer cowmen in the vicinity of Claremore and Inola for 40 years or more, and some of his oldtime cowboy friends have nominated him for the Cowboy Hall of Fame at Oklahoma City. Whether or not his friends achieved this honor to his memory, no one can say that he did not attain outstanding success in spite of his handicap of being an orphan boy, and being able to get barely enough education to enable him to read and write. Blue West Starr was born at Fort Gibson, Indian Territory, September 1, 1858, a few months after his father, Bluford 1st, had died, and his mother passed away two years after his birth. Aunt Nancy Jane Chambers took him to raise at Fort Gibson. The Civil War began the next year and the Chambers family and their friends fled to Texas for the duration. After the war, about 1866, the Chambers, along with 16 other families, returned to Cherokee Nation. They all settled near the Big Lake and Verdigris River south of Claremore, where Uncle Joe Chambers started his store and post office known as Ponlas. On the return trip from Texas, Blue Starr, a boy of 8, helped drive the huge drove of hogs which the families had accumulated while in Texas. Blue Starr’s meager schooling began at Westpoint (two miles southeast of Claremore) in 1869 at the age of 11. He attended one short term. Blue was sent to the Cherokee Orphanage at Salina for a term or two of schooling, but when smallpox broke out, he became scared and walked off from the school, not stopping until he arrived at the Chambers home at Ponlas. His education thus completed, he went to work for Doc Denny, a ranchman near Verdigris Switch. One of Blue’s jobs at the age of about 14 was to help drive a drove of hogs from Muskogee to Parsons, Kansas market, where he saw his first steam engine and train. He said he had never seen anything larger than a hay stack before and it was frightening to hear this engine puff and snort and spout steam. In 1874, when Blue was 16 years old, he went to Choteau to boil water at a salt well to secure a salt supply for the Chambers family. The Katy Railroad was being built at the time and he hung around for awhile to watch the marvels of railroad construction. During the next few years, Blue Starr had many and varied experiences. He helped Doc Denny trail herd cattle up the Texas Trail. He rode the Pony Express from Ft. Spunky to Chetopa, Kansas and carried the mail. When the Frisco began the survey of the right of way from Vinita to Red Fork, he drove the team and wagon which hauled the survey crew and their instruments. After the Frisco was completed, he hauled freight from Pryor Creek to Claremore and from Chouteau to Catoosa and Tulsay Town. In fact, he saw Tulsa when it was only a camp, and a Creek Indian family by the name of Childers ran a boarding house, and Jim Hall had the first store. When the first Frisco train ran through Claremore in 1882, a big celebration was held. Preacher Allen of the Presbyterian Church made the talk and as soon as he had finished, Blue and other cowboys pulled out their pistols and emptied them into the air. Once when Starr was driving a freight wagon with a four-up team and a saddle horse tied behind, they camped in the Verdigris River bottoms. The next morning, Starr got on the saddle horse to round up the hobbled mules and horses and found that they had strayed a long ways from camp. While searching for them, he came upon a campfire which was still burning and a dead man beside it with a bullet through his head. When Starr returned to camp and reported finding a dead man, he and the boss agreed to tell no one for it would mean a long trek to Judge Parker’s court in Ft. Smith to appear as witnesses, and a lot of lost time. They knew that someone else would find the man and report it. Blue Starr went to work for C. W. Turner, owner of the Three Bar ranch north of Inola. Turner was a wealthy man who owned a hardware store in Muskogee. The ranch was bounded on the east by the Katy Railroad, on the south by the Creek Nation, on the north by a drift fence built east from the Verdigris River about two miles south of Tiawah, and on the west by the Iron Mountain Railroad after it went through in 1889. Orange Fuller of Wagoner was foreman of the ranch. Blue Starr met his wife, Marion Jesse Adell Hutchins at a dance at Fort Gibson. Born at Madison, Wisconsin, August 29, 1865, she was 12 years old when she arrived at Ft. Gibson with her father, who was in charge of construction of the Katy Railroad. Later when Blue saw her at the dance, he was wearing a Mexican sombrero and smoking a cigar and she would not meet him. Blue’s daughter, Marion Starr Mumford, says they have a letter mailed later at Chouteau in which their father wrote their mother expressing his pride in meeting her and asking her permission to correspond with her. Blue and Adell Hutchins were married at Fort Gibson by the clerk of the Cherokee court. The ceremony took place in the Dan Young home. Twenty-five years later, and after all of the children were born, the Starrs were notified that they were not legally married and that they should have another ceremony performed. But Blue said to h—with them…that he felt sufficiently married. After the wedding, Blue and his young bride moved on a farm on Dry Branch Creek near Fort Gibson where he farmed for two years. It was here that Charles C . was born October 1, 1888. Blue nearly worked himself to death but raised a big corn crop. Then a storm came up and lightning struck the barn and burned it, his cribs and all of the corn. The Blue Starrs returned to Inola when Charles was 6 months old and took charge of the Three Bar ranch…Blue as foreman and his wife as cook. Then when Charles was two years old, the family returned to Fort Gibson for the birth of the second child, Dr. Orange Walter Starr, April 22, 1890. Mrs. Starr’s full-blood Cherokee stepmother served as midwife.Then when Orange was 12 days old, his mother rode side saddle to Fort Gibson with him on her lap, and rode the caboose of a freight train back to Inola and home on the ranch. Dr. Orange says his mother was a strong, healthy pioneer woman who could get up a dinner for 25 cowboys on a 30 minute notice. When Glenn Starr was born July 6, 1893, Dr. A. J. Lane, father of Gazelle Lane of Claremore, drove 25 miles from his home at Oowala for the delivery. Jessie Marion, the youngest child was born December 24, 1894 and Dr. Lynn of Claremore was called the 12 miles for the delivery. The Starrs say that Marion did not cost their father anything, as he won the fee, which was usually about $15.00 for delivering a baby, from Dr. Lynn on a matched horse race. Blue Starr loved fine horses and always rode and drove the best. You will want to read about some of their horses, life at the Three Bar Ranch, or their old ranch on Sealy Bark Mountain, and the three-story house they built in Claremore in Part Two of Bluford Starr – A Pioneer of Claremore.
TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest. Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
TULSA, Okla. — A local couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Gene and Irene Bond met at Okemah High School, where Gene said he saw Irene talking to another boy. Gene said he ran him off and sat down beside Irene. He said he knew from the first day that he would marry her.
About a quarter of America’s land area may soon become unlivable. A growing region in the US currently home to more than 100 million Americans will reach temperatures as high as 125°F (52°C) over the next three decades, according to a new report from non-profit climate risk research group First Street.
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
Comments / 1