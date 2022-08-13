ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Aces aim to secure top seed in finale vs. Storm

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPbEM_0hGIaY0K00

It is a straight-forward task for the Las Vegas Aces: Win and lock up home-court advantage for the WNBA postseason.

The Aces (25-10) can seal the top seed for the start of the playoffs should they defeat the visiting Seattle Storm (22-13) on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas gave itself that chance by posting an 89-78 win over the defending champion Chicago Sky at home Thursday night.

Kelsey Plum scored 25 points, drained four 3-pointers and doled out five assists in the win. The Aces established a 47-33 halftime lead and finished the game 9 of 21 from 3-point range, which has become an increasingly important part of their attack.

During the Bill Laimbeer era, Las Vegas played an inside-out game, often taking fewer 3-pointers than any team in the league. Under first-year coach Becky Hammon, the Aces pace the league in 3-point percentage (35.9), while averaging just under 90 points per game.

Plum is averaging 20.1 points and is making 41.9 percent of her 3-point tries. She has made a 3-pointer in every game this season.

Hammon was equally pleased with a defense that held Chicago to 3 of 21 on 3-pointers while forcing 17 turnovers.

“Caught them on a little bit of an off-night shooting-wise,” she said, “but I’ll give some of that credit to our defense for being disruptive.”

Seattle clinched the fourth seed for the playoffs on Friday with a dominant 96-69 win over the Minnesota Lynx, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final home game.

The Storm got 23 points from Tina Charles and another 21 from Jewell Loyd.

They compiled 29 assists on 38 made baskets, one game after setting a single-game league record with 37 assists in a 111-100 win at Chicago.

“Things are clicking more and more every game,” Gabby Williams said. “We’re making those reads better, reading each other better.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch

Following weeks of silence on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have started to re-engage in talks around the star guard, per Shams Charania. But, they’re still no closer to an actual deal: After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered […] The post Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Home, WA
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Yardbarker

Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Becky Hammon
The Game Haus

Chicgao Bulls Sign Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond

After an excitement-filled 2021 offseason, the Chicago Bulls sign Dragic and Drummond. Here’s a look at their two new roster additions and how they may impact the team. In 2021, the Bulls had a huge offseason with 10 players on their roster being replaced. They secured 6-foot-6 shooting guard DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs. The 33-year-old five-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points per game that prior season and went on to be the Bulls’ primary scorer.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Seattle Storm#The Las Vegas Aces#Plum
Yardbarker

WNBA Playoffs predictions and odds: Game 1's to set the tone

The WNBA regular season has concluded, leaving us with eight teams duking it out for the 2022 WNBA championship. The matchups are set. While no market has materialized for a bet on series winners, we can look at the odds for the first game as a gauge for the favorites, and there are futures to be had for eventual champion.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy