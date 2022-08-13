ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jamal Crawford dishes on relationship with Ken Griffey Jr.

By Landon Buford
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdtCJ_0hGIaWEs00

Thirty-two years ago, Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. participated in the Foot Locker Slam Fest. He faced Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter. The latter would receive a score of 9.3 on his second dunk attempt. Meanwhile, on his second dunk attempt, Griffey would receive a 9.1 one. This allowed Carter to advance to the next round.

After his victory over Griffey, Carter was interviewed by ESPN’s Dick Vitale. Vitale started the interview off by saying, “I thought you were a fluke, but you’re for real.”

Carter would respond , “Well, that goes to show Dick that you don’t know everything.”

“I’ll tell you what, you got that right. Hey, a lots of luck. You are going to need it in that next round,” said Vitale.

Carter would go on to thank Vitale. Thus, started Ken Griffey Jr. and his relationship with the game of basketball.

Did Ken Griffey Jr. and Jamal Crawford ever play one-on-one?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfrAZ_0hGIaWEs00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Ken Griffey Jr, he spent a lot of his career in Seattle as a member of the Seattle Mariners. During his time in the Pacific Northwest during the mid-90s to the early 2000s, basketball legend Jamal Crawford made a name for himself at Rainer Beach High School in Seattle.

Crawford shared with me that in the past, the baseball Hall of Famer showed up to a couple of his high school games while with the Vikings.

In a recent interview with Crawford at his annual The CrawsOver Pro-Am at Seattle Pacific University, I asked the former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year if he ever got the chance to play against Griffey Jr. on the basketball court.

Related: Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. play catch before Field of Dreams game

“I’ve never played basketball against Ken Griffey Jr,” said Crawford.

“He took me around when I threw out the first pitch for the first time with the Mariners, and I have a picture in my house with him, me, and my son. But I’ve never played basketball with him. I know he had hops. He used to be in ‘The Rock and Jock game’ for sure doing the dunks.”

Crawford has laced his sneakers up with some of the best that the NBA has had to offer, including GOATS such as the late great Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Chris Paul, Scottie Pippen, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Rose and more. He also had the opportunity to have some of these greats play in his Crawsover Pro-Am since taking over for the NBA great Doug Christie in the city of Seattle.

Also Read:
Wanna have a catch? Ken Griffey Sr., Ken Griffey Jr. emerge from Field of Dreams to play catch

Ken Griffey Jr. will bring his father to see LeBron James and Bronny play together

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roMki_0hGIaWEs00
PHIL MASTURZO via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ken Griffey Jr. is a fan of basketball, and earlier this year, he was asked by Sporting News ’ Erika Fernandez about LeBron James and Bronny James following in the footsteps of he and his father Griffey Sr. The younger Griffey shared when it happens he wants to be in attendance and bring his father.

“When that happens, I’m going to be there. I’m going to take my dad to the game,” Griffey Jr. said .

“We’re gonna go to the game. LeBron being a Nike guy. I’m a Nike guy. I’m gonna make sure I’m there at that game. And I think it’s important that we’re all there in celebrating somebody else’s success. Because that’s the thing when you’re in sports, you don’t celebrate yourself. You celebrate other people. And that’s the beauty of sports. And we’re gonna celebrate hopefully in a couple of years LeBron and Bronny playing together.”

Also Read:
LeBron James would only leave Los Angeles Lakers to team up with his son Bronny

James replied via Twitter and shared , “One of my favorite people in the world!! Love you, kid! Thank you for your love and support from the first day I stepped on the scene.”

Finally, Griffey joined the Mariners’ ownership group last October, according to SI .

“I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join (Mariners chairman) John (Stanton) and the rest of the Mariners partnership group,” Griffey said in a statement . “This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”

According to ESPN , Griffey and his family are also a part of the ownership group that owns the Seattle Sounders in 2020.

“This is a meaningful day for our entire family,” Ken Griffey Jr. said in a statement . “My wife Melissa and I said that we wanted to be a part of something special, not only for ourselves, but for our kids to be proud of, and this is it. We know how much this club means to Sounders fans, and for us, this comes back to the city where it all started for our family.

We are joining a first-class organization, and we are so proud to give back to the city we love. To the Seattle Sounders community: we are inspired to become part of what you have created. Like you, we are excited to get behind our incredible team as the players prepare for this year’s playoff run.”

Seattle drafted Griffey Jr. with the first overall pick in 1987, and he would then become a star with the Mariners for the first 11 seasons of his career.

Over his 21 years in Major League Baseball , Junior would rack up awards such as ten Gold Gloves, MVP, All-Star MVP, 13 All-Star appearances, seven Silver Slugger awards, and a three-time Home run Derby Champion. He also is seventh on the all-time home runs list with 630 home runs.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear

Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."

The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Jeanie Buss Reveals Her Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

If there's anyone with reason to deny Michael Jordan the G.O.A.T. label, it's Jeanie Buss. The Los Angeles Lakers owner and president runs an organization that has housed multiple all-time greats such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal. Let's not forget Jordan's main competition...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ken Griffey Sr.
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."

A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."

The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Hall Of Famer#Espn#The Seattle Mariners
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player

This past season was his rookie year in the NBA, and he played for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. Since the reported deal is for training camp, it's very likely that Jones does not make the roster. That being said, he could have an outstanding training camp with the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked

According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Election Day, Free Agent History, Kurucs, Hall Of Fame

In an effort to encourage fans, players, staff members and arena workers to vote in the midterm elections, the NBA will not play any games on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, the league’s communications department tweets. The scheduling decision came out of the league’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement. Some of the league’s practice facilities and arenas have been used as polling places.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy