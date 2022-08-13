Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restriction Posted on Route 5 Bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek
A vehicle restriction has been posted on the Route 5 (E. Lake Rd.) bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Rd./Carters Beach Rd. and Barrlett Rd., is now restricted to one truck...
erienewsnow.com
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn't pushed over the edge. The manager of 80% of the state's power grid -- the California Independent System Operator -- issued a statewide...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department Teamed Up to Hold DUI Simulation
PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department has teamed up to conduct a simulated DUI traffic stop. The simulation was held Tuesday, August 16, in the Fairview Middle School parking lot to bring awareness to the issue of impaired driving. As Labor Day approaches, law enforcement warn of drivers under the...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Pair in Theft of $3,000 Worth of Gift Cards
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men in their investigation into the theft of $3,000 worth of gift cards. The men, who were wearing masks at the time, went into the Lowe's on Keystone Dr. in Summit Township around 3:30 p.m. July 31. They...
Comments / 0