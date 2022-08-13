Read full article on original website
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
BBC
Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie on how tragedy made her strong
"People always say to me that I must be really tough and I'm not. I'm strong." Recently-elected Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie has been through a lot - at 18 she nearly died in a car crash in Turkey. The Tory politician told BBC Walescast, she was "very happy...
Scotland begins providing free period products, becoming the first country in the world to do so
Starting Monday, people in Scotland will be able to get period products for free. The new government initiative is a massive step forward and world first in tackling period poverty. Under the new law, which the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved in November 2020, the nation now has a universal system...
BBC
NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says
An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
