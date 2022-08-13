ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamaru Usman is ‘Obsessed’ With Being the Best; ‘I Duck Punches in my Sleep’

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is just days away from his sixth defense of the title since capturing it at UFC 235 in 2019. On August 2oth, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will face No. 2 ranked contender, Leon Edwards. Winner of nine straight, Edwards has been chomping at the bit to get a shot at Usman’s crown, but it’s not just about capturing gold when the two square off at UFC 278. For Edwards, it’s also about avenging the last loss of his career which came against Usman in 2015.
Demetrious Johnson Says He Was Called A ‘Dumbass’ By Dana White And Chats About Training With Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson talks about training with former champion Henry Cejudo. Johnson recalls a phone call with Dana White after finding out about TUF 24. Demetrious Johnson is three years removed from his departure from the UFC. Now the former flyweight champion is taking a walk down memory lane and is recalling some of the highs and lows of his career. Johnson was involved in the first-ever “MMA trade” when he was sent to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. At the time there was talk of troubles between Johnson and the UFC, and later Johnson spoke about finding happiness fighting in Asia.
Daniel Cormier Feels Dominick Cruz Has Lost Ability To Take A Shot, Ponders If His Time Is Up

Daniel Cormier is giving his assessment on the fight between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera that went down at UFC on ESPN 41. Cormier has been around the fight game for a long time. As a former two-division champion and now as a commentator, he sees things in fighters that most won’t. On his show DC & RC, he gave his thoughts on the bantamweight fight between Cruz and Vera and spoke a bit about what the future might hold for the former champion, Cruz.
Shane Burgos Signs With PFL

The PFL has signed one of the most exciting featherweights on the planet. On Monday, Shane Burgos announced on The MMA Hour that he has signed with the PFL after fighting out his UFC contract. “ I wanted to test free agency, test the waters. I know what I am...
Henry Cejudo On Marlon Vera’s KO Win Over Dominick Cruz: ‘It’s The Same Way I knocked Him Out Too’

Henry Cejudo reckoned that Marlon Vera finished Dominick Cruz the same way he did. “Triple C” is not impressed by how “Chito” beat “The Dominator”. Marlon Vera put on a performance for the ages at UFC San Diego this past weekend with a highlight real KO win over Dominick Cruz. While many are raving about “Chito’s” stunning victory, former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo said he has done the same in the past and he’s not impressed by Vera’s version.
Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Mike Tyson Fight Rumors: “Its Too Late Now”

Evander Holyfield seems to have shut the door on a potential fight with Mike Tyson at this point in his life. Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Potential Mike Tyson Clash. There has been a lot of talk about a potential trilogy bout between Holyfield and Tyson in recent months. Especially since Tyson recently returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in which he looked phenomenal.
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera on His Epic Knockout of Dominick Cruz; ‘You See The Soul Leave The Body’

Marlon Vera, better known by MMA fans as ‘Chito’ scored arguably the biggest win of his career at UFC San Diego on Saturday night. Squaring off against former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, Vera was very patient in his approach to fighting ‘The Dominator.’ Throughout the first three rounds, Vera took a very measured approach but was able to knock down Cruz twice before connecting shin to chin, flatlining Cruz in the process. Appearing on the Michael Bisping Podcast, Marlon Vera discussed the victory with the former middleweight champion and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.
Luke Rockhold Says He Excepts Nothing Less Than A Title Shot Next, Give His Take On Diaz Vs. Chimaev

Luke Rockhold thinks he is next in line for a title shot after beating Paulo Costa. Rockhold lays out the only way he sees Nate Diaz beating Khamzat Chimaev. Luke Rockhold is ready to make his return to the UFC after three years away. The former champion will be taking on the number six ranked Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278. Rockhold has a tough test ahead of him in Costa but if he is victorious, Rockhold believes he should be next in line for a title shot.
