Demetrious Johnson talks about training with former champion Henry Cejudo. Johnson recalls a phone call with Dana White after finding out about TUF 24. Demetrious Johnson is three years removed from his departure from the UFC. Now the former flyweight champion is taking a walk down memory lane and is recalling some of the highs and lows of his career. Johnson was involved in the first-ever “MMA trade” when he was sent to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. At the time there was talk of troubles between Johnson and the UFC, and later Johnson spoke about finding happiness fighting in Asia.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO