niceville.com
Niceville police investigating fatal traffic crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of the driver of a motorcycle. According to an announcement by the Niceville Police Department (NPD), officers responded to the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic crash Tuesday morning closed a portion of Highway 77 in Bay County, backing up morning traffic. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 388. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a fire supervisor’s truck...
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
Lynn Haven officials evacuate neighborhood after gas leak
UPDATE: The fire is out and people have returned home after a storm caused a gas leak, Lynn Haven officials confirmed. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven first responders are evacuating homes after a lightning strike caused a gas leak in the area. Lynn Haven police said the strike hit a tree which caused […]
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WJHG-TV
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol a 2020 Dodge Charger. was clocked going 98 MPH on the Hathaway bridge. Trooper said they were unable to overtake. Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they located the vehicle near 231 and attempted to stop it. FHP reports the...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people they believe to have been involved in the shooting on Thomas Drive overnight. Sheriff’s officials report that a shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at a gas station off Thomas drive. Officials said that two people...
WJHG-TV
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/15/22 6:00 P.M. New details are emerging in the investigation into a homicide that took place in Callaway early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff officials said they received a call to do a welfare check on a woman at an apartment on Chipewa Street around 2 A.M. Officials said it was called in that Dikajah Teague said he had killed a woman inside. When investigators showed up to the apartment, a 59-year-old woman was found dead with evidence of foul play. Investigators said the evidence directed them back to Teague, who is the woman’s son. They said Teague had asked for a ride out of town, but was found within a mile of the scene before being taken into custody.
WEAR
Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
WJHG-TV
Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery. Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 15, 2022
Dustin Walters, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Garrett, 35, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ivy Diaz, 25, Malone, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Pridgeon, 52, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear:...
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
Local hero recognized for rescuing a PCB police officer
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — June 6, 2021, is a hazy memory for Panama City Beach Police Officer Jessica Coupe. “One of the biggest things as the Police Chief you fear is you get a phone call in the middle of the night that one of your people are hurt,” Panama City Beach Police […]
franklincounty.news
Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison
Andre Bivins will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of Edward Ross. Bivins was found guilty last month of first degree felony murder and attempted robbery in the death of Ross, who was shot multiple times inside his Panama City Beach home he shared with his father.
Panama City man killed in Texas crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed and another Panama City man was injured in a head-on crash in Potter County, Texas, according to News 13s sister station ABC7 in Amarillo. “According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the […]
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. residents continue to speak out against McKenzie Offloading Facility project in Southport
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The McKenzie offloading facility in Southport has been an ongoing problem for nearby residents. Those residents weren’t afraid to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s quasi-judicial hearing at the Bay County Commission meeting, which turned into a seven-hour debate. Multiple residents took to the microphone to speak out.
WEAR
Deputies searching for man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs Saturday. Brandon Lee Henderson fled from deputies while they were attempting to serve him with felony warrants. Deputies report that they are looking for Henderson in the area of...
